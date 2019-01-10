‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Vice,’ Lead Makeup/Hairstyling Nominations

"A Star Is Born," "Crazy Rich Asians," Widows" made the cut, but "Suspiria" and "Border" didn't.

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Black Panther,” “Vice,” “A Star Is Born,” and “Crazy Rich Asians” were among the top makeup and hairstyling nominees for the 6th annual MUAHS Guild Awards (to be held February 16 at L.A. Live).

“A Star Is Born,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” and “Widows” were nominated for contemporary makeup and hairstyling. “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Mary Queen of Scots,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” and “Vice” scored for period/character makeup and hairstyling. “Black Panther” was nominated for period/character hairstyling and special makeup effects.

Other contemporary makeup standouts included “Beautiful Boy,” “Boy Erased,” and “Welcome to Marwen.” “BlacKkklansman” was also singled out for period/character hairstyling. Other special makeup effects contenders included “Aquaman,” “Stan & Ollie,” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

Shut out were “The Favourite” and Oscar shortlisted “Suspiria” and “Border.”

As previously announced, Oscar-nominated actress Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) will be honored with the Distinguished Artisan Award. Susan Cabral-Ebert, outgoing Local 706 president and Emmy-nominated make-up artist, and Robert Louis Stevenson, legendary Emmy-winning hair stylist, will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Nominees for outstanding make-up artists and stylists are listed below.

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP — Tie

“A Star is Born”

Ve Neill, Debbie Zoller, Sarah Tanno

“Beautiful Boy”

Jean Black, Rolf Keppler

“Boy Erased”

Kimberly Jones, Mi Young, Kyra Panchenko

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Heike Merker, Irina Strukova

“Welcome to Marwen”

Ve Neill, Rosalina De Silva

“Widows”

Ma Kalaadevi Ananda, Denise Pugh-Ruiz, Jacqueline Fernandez

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

“A Star is Born”

Lori McCoy-Bell, Joy Zapata, Frederic Aspires

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Heike Merker, Sophia Knight

“Nappily Ever After”

Dawn Turner, Larry Simms

“Vox Lux”

Esther Ahn, Daniel Koye

“Widows”

Linda Flowers, Daniel Curet, Denise Wynbrandt

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Peter Robb-King, Paula Price

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Jenny Shircore, Hannah Edwards, Sarah Kelly

“Stan & Ollie”

Jeremy Woodhead, Marc Coulier

“Vice”

Kate Biscoe, Ann Pala Williams, Jamie Kelman

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

“Black Panther”

Camille Friend, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Louisa Anthony

“BlacKkKlansman”

LaWanda Pierre-Weston, Shaun Perkins

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Jan Sewell, Julio Parodi

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Peter Robb-King, Paula Price

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

“Aquaman”

Justin Raleigh, Ozzy Alvarez, Sean Genders

“Black Panther”

Joel Harlow, Ken Diaz, Sian Richards

“Stan & Ollie”

Mark Coulier, Jeremy Woodhead

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Christien Tinsley, Corey Welk, Rolf Keppler

“Vice”

Greg Cannom, Christopher Gallaher

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION MINI SERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Silvina Knight

“Dancing with the Stars”

Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Burton LeBlanc , Talia Reingold, Erika Caceres

“Westworld”

Elisa Marsh, Allan Apone, Rachel Hoke

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION MINI SERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”

Michelle Ceglia, Helena Cepeda, Romaine Markus-Meyers

“Dancing with the Stars”

Gail Ryan, Brittany Spaulding, Jani Kleinbard

“Empire”

Melissa Forney, Theresa Fleming, Nolan Kelly

“Grace and Frankie”

Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Karola Dirnberger, Ewa Cynk

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION MINI SERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

“GLOW”

Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Joseph A. Campayno

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

“Westworld”

Elisa Marsh, Allan Apone, Rachel Hoke

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Robin Beauchesne, Silvina Knight, Ana Lozano

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION MINI SERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”

Michelle Ceglia, Helena Cepeda, Lydia Fantini

“GLOW”

Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Massimo Gattabrusi

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Jerry DeCarlo, John Jordan, Peg Schierholz

“Vikings”

Dee Corcoran, Peter Burke, Zuelika Delaney

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION MINI SERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Michael Mekash, Silvina Knight, David Anderson

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Mike Mekash, David Anderson

“Genius: Picasso”

Davina Lamont , Goran Lundstrom, Natasha Lees

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Jason Miliani, Tom Denier Jr.

“Westworld”

Justin Raleigh, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Thomas Floutz

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

“A Legendary Christmas”

April Chaney, Allison Bryan, Vanessa Dionne

“King Lear”

Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer

“MTV Movie & TV Awards”

Dionne Wynn

“Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama”

Derrick Rutledge

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Sharon Toohey, Madison Farwell

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

“The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish”

Roxxi Dott, Jason Hamer, Candy Neal

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

Charles Lapointe, Kevin Maybee

“King Lear”

Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer

“2018 MTV Video Music Awards”

Shawn Finch, Maggie Connolly

“Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama”

Nicole Mangrum

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

“Cocaine Godmother”

Trefor Proud, Vicki Syskakis

“King Lear”

Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer

“Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams: Crazy Diamond”

Kirstin Chalmers, Kristyan Mallett, Satinder Chumber

“The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!”

Autumn Butler, Jason Hamer, Vincent Van Dyke

DAYTIME TELEVISION – BEST MAKE-UP

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jennifer Wittman

“The Price Is Right”

Carol Wood, Jason Collins

“The Real Daytime”

Melanie Mills, Glen Alen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjyo Clayton

“The Young and the Restless”

Patricia Denney, Marlene Mason, Kathy Jones

DAYTIME TELEVISION – BEST HAIR STYLING

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon

“The Real Daytime”

Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Rachel Mason, Ray Dodson

“The Young and the Restless”

Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio, Vanessa Bragdon

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – BEST MAKE-UP

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”

Rita Ciccozzi, Krista Seller, Bill Terezakis

“Dancing with the Stars: Juniors”

Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Patti Ramsey Bortoli

“Henry Danger”

Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills

“Sesame Street”

Jane DiPersio-Murphy

“Walk the Prank”

Jennifer Aspinall, Ned Neidhardt

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – BEST HAIR STYLING Tie

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”

Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme

“Dancing with the Stars: Juniors”

Kimi Messina, Cheryl Eckert, Kim Ferry

“Henry Danger”

Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross

“Lip Sync Battle Shorties”

Jerilynn Stephens, Kathleen Leonard, Romy Fleming

“Sesame Street”

Jackie Payne

“Walk the Prank”

Ursula Hawks, Michelle Nyree-Collins

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – BEST MAKE-UP

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”: “Promo'”

Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz

“Capital One”: “Mona Lisa”

Tania McComas, Leslie Devlin

“Justin Timberlake”: “Supplies”

Koji Ohmura, Marianna Elias-Tsangaris, Amy Mills

“Tiffany & Co. – 2018 Spring Campaign”: “Believe In Dreams”

Erin Ayanian-Monroe

“Venus de Milo On the Go”: “Wonderful Pistachios”

Margaret Prentice, Brian Penikas, Mark Villalobos

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – BEST HAIR STYLING

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”: “Promo”

Joe Matke, Fernando Santaella-Navarro

“Capital One”: “Louisiana Purchase”

Audrey Anzures, Jacklin Masteran, Elizabeth Rabe

“Capital One”: “Mona Lisa”

Audrey Anzures, Elizabeth Rabe

“Justin Timberlake”: “Supplies”

Audrey Futterman-Stern, Tom Opitz

“Weird Al Yankovic – Weezer”: “AFRICA”

Sean James Cummins

THEATRICAL PRODUCTION – BEST MAKE-UP

“A Trip to the Moon”

Vanessa Dionne, Jessica Mills, Renee Horner

“Aladdin”

Denise Reynolds, Patrice Madrigal

“Annie”

Vanessa Dionne, Christina Tracey, Brandi Strona

“Candide”

Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona

“The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Rocky Horror”

Michael Johnston, Tyson Fontaine, Lauren Lillian

THEATRICAL PRODUCTION – BEST HAIR STYLING

“Aladdin”

Debra Parr, Michele Arvizo, Chanthy Tach

“Annie”

Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Donna Levy

“Blues in the Night”

Danielle Richter

“Love, Actually Live”

Cassie Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Irma Nieves

“Tosca”

Jeanna Parham, Ashley Landis

