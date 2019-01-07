‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Roma,’ First Man’ Lead ACE Editing Nominations

“Roma” director Alfonso Cuarón and co-editor Adam Gough led the 9th annual ACE Eddie feature film nominations, joining Barry Alexander Brown (“BlacKkKlansman”), John Ottman (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Tom Cross (“First Man”), and Jay Cassidy (“A Star is Born”). The awards will be presented on February 1 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Nominated for comedy feature were Myron Kerstein (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Craig Alpert, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir and Dirk Westervelt (“Deadpool 2”), Yorgos Mavropsaridis (“The Favourite”), Patrick J. Don Vito (“Green Book”), and ” Hank Corwin (Vice”).
Left out were “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” and “Black Panther.” Editing nominations tend to include the eventual Best Picture winner.
Animation nominees included Golden Globe winner “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Robert Fisher, Jr.), “Incredibles 2” (Stephen Schaffer), and “Isle of Dogs” (Andrew Weisblum, Ralph Foster and Edward Bursch).
Feature documentary nominees were led by “Free Solo” (Bob Eisenhardt), “RBG” (Carla Gutierrez), “Three Identical Strangers” (Michael Harte), and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (Jeff Malmberg and Aaron Wickenden.
Non-theatrical documentary nominees included “A Final Cut for Orson: 40 Years in the Making” (Martin Singer), “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” (Greg Finton and Poppy Das), “Wild Wild Country, Part 3” (Neil Meiklejohn), and “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling” (Joe Beshenkovsky).
NOMINEES FOR 69th ANNUAL ACE EDDIE AWARDS:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):
“BlacKkKlansman”
Barry Alexander Brown
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
John Ottman, ACE
“First Man”
Tom Cross, ACE
“Roma”
Alfonso Cuarón & Adam Gough
“A Star is Born”
Jay Cassidy, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
“Crazy Rich Asians”
Myron Kerstein
“Deadpool 2”
Craig Alpert, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir & Dirk Westervelt
“The Favourite”
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE
“Green Book”
Patrick J. Don Vito
“Vice”
Hank Corwin, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
“Incredibles 2”
Stephen Schaffer, ACE
“Isle of Dogs”
Andrew Weisblum, ACE, Ralph Foster & Edward Bursch
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Robert Fisher, Jr.
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
“Free Solo”
Bob Eisenhardt, ACE
“RBG”
Carla Gutierrez
“Three Identical Strangers”
Michael Harte
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
Jeff Malmberg & Aaron Wickenden, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):
“A Final Cut for Orson: 40 Years in the Making”
Martin Singer
“Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind”
Greg Finton, ACE & Poppy Das, ACE
“Wild Wild Country, Part 3”
Neil Meiklejohn
“The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling”
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Atlanta: “Alligator Man”
Isaac Hagy
Atlanta: “Teddy Perkins”
Kyle Reiter
The Good Place: “Don’t Let the Good Life Pass You By”
Eric Kissack
Portlandia: “Rose Route”
Jordan Kim, Ali Greer, Heather Capps & Stacy Moon
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Barry: “Make Your Mark”
Jeff Buchanan
Insecure: “Obsessed-Like”
Nena Erb, ACE
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Simone”
Kate Sanford, ACE
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “We’re Going to the Catskills!”
Tim Streeto, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
The Americans: “Start”
Daniel Valverde
Better Call Saul: “Something Stupid”
Skip Macdonald, ACE
Better Call Saul: “Winner”
Chris McCaleb
Killing Eve: “Nice Face”
Gary Dollner, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Bodyguard: “Episode 1”
Steve Singleton
Homecoming: “Redwood”
Rosanne Tan
Ozark: “One Way Out”
Cindy Mollo, ACE & Heather Goodwin Floyd
Westworld: “The Passenger”
Andrew Seklir, ACE, Anna Hauger & Mako Kamitsuna
BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: “A Random Killing”
Emily Greene
Escape at Dannemora: “Better Days”
Malcolm Jamieson & Geoffrey Richman ACE
Sharp Objects: “Milk”
Véronique Barbe, Dominique Champagne, Justin Lachance, Maxime Lahaie, Émile Vallée & Jai M. Vee
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Anthony Bourdain – Parts Unknown: “West Virginia”
Hunter Gross, ACE
Deadliest Catch: “Storm Surge”
Rob Butler, ACE
Naked & Afraid: “Fire and Fury”
Molly Shock, ACE and Jnani Butler
