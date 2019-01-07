‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Roma,’ First Man’ Lead ACE Editing Nominations

Golden Globe winners "Green Book,," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," and "Free Solo" were nominated for comedy, animation, and documentary.

“Roma” director Alfonso Cuarón and co-editor Adam Gough led the 9th annual ACE Eddie feature film nominations, joining Barry Alexander Brown (“BlacKkKlansman”), John Ottman (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Tom Cross (“First Man”), and Jay Cassidy (“A Star is Born”). The awards will be presented on February 1 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Nominated for comedy feature were Myron Kerstein (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Craig Alpert, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir and Dirk Westervelt (“Deadpool 2”), Yorgos Mavropsaridis (“The Favourite”), Patrick J. Don Vito (“Green Book”), and ” Hank Corwin (Vice”).

Left out were “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” and “Black Panther.” Editing nominations tend to include the eventual Best Picture winner.

Animation nominees included Golden Globe winner “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Robert Fisher, Jr.), “Incredibles 2” (Stephen Schaffer), and “Isle of Dogs” (Andrew Weisblum, Ralph Foster and Edward Bursch).

Feature documentary nominees were led by “Free Solo” (Bob Eisenhardt), “RBG” (Carla Gutierrez), “Three Identical Strangers” (Michael Harte), and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (Jeff Malmberg and Aaron Wickenden.

Non-theatrical documentary nominees included “A Final Cut for Orson: 40 Years in the Making” (Martin Singer), “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” (Greg Finton and Poppy Das), “Wild Wild Country, Part 3” (Neil Meiklejohn), and “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling” (Joe Beshenkovsky).

NOMINEES FOR 69th ANNUAL ACE EDDIE AWARDS:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

“BlacKkKlansman”

Barry Alexander Brown

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

John Ottman, ACE

“First Man”

Tom Cross, ACE

“Roma”

Alfonso Cuarón & Adam Gough

“A Star is Born”

Jay Cassidy, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Myron Kerstein

“Deadpool 2”

Craig Alpert, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir & Dirk Westervelt

“The Favourite”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE

“Green Book”

Patrick J. Don Vito

“Vice”

Hank Corwin, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

“Incredibles 2”

Stephen Schaffer, ACE

“Isle of Dogs”

Andrew Weisblum, ACE, Ralph Foster & Edward Bursch

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Robert Fisher, Jr.

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

“Free Solo”

Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

“RBG”

Carla Gutierrez

“Three Identical Strangers”

Michael Harte

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Jeff Malmberg & Aaron Wickenden, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

“A Final Cut for Orson: 40 Years in the Making”

Martin Singer

“Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind”

Greg Finton, ACE & Poppy Das, ACE

“Wild Wild Country, Part 3”

Neil Meiklejohn

“The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling”

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Atlanta: “Alligator Man”

Isaac Hagy

Atlanta: “Teddy Perkins”

Kyle Reiter

The Good Place: “Don’t Let the Good Life Pass You By”

Eric Kissack

Portlandia: “Rose Route”

Jordan Kim, Ali Greer, Heather Capps & Stacy Moon

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Barry: “Make Your Mark”

Jeff Buchanan

Insecure: “Obsessed-Like”

Nena Erb, ACE

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Simone”

Kate Sanford, ACE

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “We’re Going to the Catskills!”

Tim Streeto, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

The Americans: “Start”

Daniel Valverde

Better Call Saul: “Something Stupid”

Skip Macdonald, ACE

Better Call Saul: “Winner”

Chris McCaleb

Killing Eve: “Nice Face”

Gary Dollner, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Bodyguard: “Episode 1”

Steve Singleton

Homecoming: “Redwood”

Rosanne Tan

Ozark: “One Way Out”

Cindy Mollo, ACE & Heather Goodwin Floyd

Westworld: “The Passenger”

Andrew Seklir, ACE, Anna Hauger & Mako Kamitsuna

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: “A Random Killing”

Emily Greene

Escape at Dannemora: “Better Days”

Malcolm Jamieson & Geoffrey Richman ACE

Sharp Objects: “Milk”

Véronique Barbe, Dominique Champagne, Justin Lachance, Maxime Lahaie, Émile Vallée & Jai M. Vee

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Anthony Bourdain – Parts Unknown: “West Virginia”

Hunter Gross, ACE

Deadliest Catch: “Storm Surge”

Rob Butler, ACE

Naked & Afraid: “Fire and Fury”

Molly Shock, ACE and Jnani Butler

