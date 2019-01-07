‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Wins Golden Globe For Best Drama Film

The Queen biopic struck big on Sunday night.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” took home the Golden Globe for Best Drama Film Sunday night, earning top marks from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Starring Rami Malek as iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, “Bohemian Rhapsody” tells the story of the band’s origins and Mercury’s rise to fame.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” was a major blockbuster hit, grossing over $193 billion worldwide to date. The film went through many iterations throughout its development before finally making it to theaters this year. Sacha Baron Cohen was initially attached to the role of Freddie Mercury before dropping out of the film. Director Bryan Singer was fired before completing filming and was replaced by Dexter Fletcher. Since he completed the majority of the film, Singer remains credited as the film’s director.

The film received extremely poor reviews. In his D+ review, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich dubbed it “a broad, frivolous, and uselessly formulaic biopic about an inimitable band of misfits.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” was a surprise winner for the Globes, with “A Star Is Born” leading most experts’ lists as the assumed frontrunner. The movie beat out stiff competition Sunday night: Other nominated films included another blockbuster hit, Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther,” Barry Jenkins’ evocative romance “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Spike Lee’s historical comedy-drama “BlacKkKlansmen,” and the box-office smash but critically loathed “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Rami Malek had only just vacated the stage before the big announcement, having won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Film for his performance. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his fellow cast members, and gave Mercury a shout out to close it out.

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, January 6, 2019. They were hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg and took place at the Beverly Hilton. You can see the full list of winners right here.

