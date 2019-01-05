You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
8-Year-Old ‘The Florida Project’ Star Brooklynn Prince Directing a Short Film

She's hard at work on "Colours" with an assist from Sean Baker.

Brooklynn Prince and Jacob TremblayCritics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jan 2018

Brooklynn Prince and Jacob Tremblay

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Brooklynn Prince made a name for herself by starring in “The Florida Project,” but what she really wants to do is direct. Now the eight-year-old is doing just that with a project called “Colours,” which will see Prince fulfill her dream of becoming one of the youngest directors of all time. She’s doing so with the help of not only Sean Baker (who directed her in “The Florida Project”) but cinematographer Ben Loeb, who most recently shot “Mandy.”

“My dream of directing started on The Florida Project. 🌛 I loved watching Sean work and was inspired by his patience, vision, and creativity,” Prince wrote on Instagram. “Since then my dream was to become one of the youngest directors of all time. 🙏Today my journey as a director begins. Thank you to my friend and mentor, Sean Baker for believing in me, and to the amazing crew and cast. I hope to make you all very proud. I can’t wait for the world to see Colours.”

No word yet on who’s in “Colours” or what it entails, but it appears to be a Curated by Facebook project.

