Bryan Singer Blasts Sexual Misconduct Report as ‘Homophobic Smear’ Against ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Success

Four new men told The Atlantic about Singer's alleged sexual misconduct against them when they were underage boys.

Bryan Singer has fired back at The Atlantic after the publication released an exposé detailing new allegations of sexual misconduct against the director. Four new accusers spoke to The Atlantic, alleging Singer’s sexual misconduct took place in the 1990s when they were underage boys.

The Atlantic report was written by Esquire writer-at-large Alex French and Esquire editor-at-large Maximilian Potter, who spoke with more than 50 sources and spent a year investigating lawsuits and allegations against Singer. The exposé was originally going to be published by Esquire. Singer released a statement in November 2018 ahead of the story, calling it “fictional and irresponsible.”

In response to The Atlantic report, Singer condemned the story in a statement released by his representative (via Deadline). “The last time I posted about this subject, Esquire magazine was preparing to publish an article written by a homophobic journalist who has a bizarre obsession with me dating back to 1997,” Singer’s statement reads. “After careful fact-checking and, in consideration of the lack of credible sources, Esquire chose not to publish this piece of vendetta journalism.”

The statement continues, “That didn’t stop this writer from selling it to The Atlantic. It’s sad that The Atlantic would stoop to this low standard of journalistic integrity. Again, I am forced to reiterate that this story rehashes claims from bogus lawsuits filed by a disreputable cast of individuals willing to lie for money or attention. And it is no surprise that, with ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ being an award-winning hit, this homophobic smear piece has been conveniently timed to take advantage of its success.”

The latest allegations against Singer include one from Victor Valdovinos, who says he was 13 years old when Singer molested him on the set of the movie “Apt Pupil.” Another man, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged Singer had sex with him at a Beverly Hills mansion in 1997 when the man was 15 years old.

The new allegations against Singer were published just a day after “Bohemian Rhapsody” received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Singer is credited as the director of the movie, although he was fired several weeks before the end of production and replaced by Dexter Fletcher. The movie has made over $800 million worldwide.

