‘Carmen Sandiego’ Trailer: We Finally Know Where in the World She Is

Gina Rodriguez voices the globetrotting character in Netflix's new series.

We finally know where in the world Carmen Sandiego is, and it’s the same place as seemingly every other movie and TV series: Netflix. The streaming giant has released a trailer for its updated take on the globetrotting character, who first appeared in a 1985 video game and has led three previous shows. The last time the character appeared on TV was also in an animated series, “Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego?”, which ended its four-season run in 1999. The most memorable iteration was the PBS game show “Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?,” which won seven Daytime Emmys and a 1992 Peabody Award.

Watch the trailer for the animated series below, and fret not if you demand more Carmen Sandiego: Netflix also has a live-action feature starring Gina Rodriguez in production.

“You want the whole story?” Carmen (voiced by Rodriguez) asks at the beginning of the trailer. We then learn that she used to be an ill-intentioned criminal before turning over a new leaf: “I realized stealing isn’t a game,” she says. “It does harm people — especially when you’re willing to steal lives.” Now fashioning herself as a thief who only steals from other thieves, she’s joined in her escapades by Player (Finn Wolfhard of “Stranger Things” and “It”).

Here’s a very brief official synopsis: “Everybody asks ‘WHERE is Carmen Sandiego?’, but nobody asks ‘WHO is Carmen Sandiego?’ The iconic woman in red returns for new international capers and a peek into her past.”

Best known for playing the title character on “Jane the Virgin,” Rodriguez was most recently seen on the big screen in “Annihilation” and stars in the upcoming English-language remake of “Miss Bala.”

“Carmen Sandiego” premieres on Netflix on Friday, January 18.

