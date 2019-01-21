Casey Affleck’s Narrative Directorial Debut ‘Light of My Life’ Is Headed to Berlin

He stars alongside Elisabeth Moss in the post-apocalyptic drama.

Casey Affleck has been relatively quiet since winning an Oscar for his leading role in “Manchester by the Sea,” but he’s about to break his silence in a big way. The actor is making his narrative directorial debut with “Light of My Life,” which was just added to the Panorama section of next month’s Berlin Film Festival. Affleck stars alongside Elisabeth Moss and newcomer Anna Pniowsky in the post-apocalyptic drama, which tells of a “society without women” where “gender roles have to be renegotiated.”

The full list of new additions to the Panorama section:

“La Arrancada (On the Starting Line)” — France / Cuba / Brazil

by Aldemar Matias

Aldemar Matias delivers this delicate, sensitively filmed family portrait from Cuba. The life of competitive athlete Jenniffer is on the brink of change, just like the whole country. She is poised on the starting blocks – and not just in the 100-meter dash.

“Der Atem (The Breath)” – Germany

by Uli M Schueppel

Twenty-six people talk about love and hardship, hope and bitterness, fear and happiness accompanied by celluloid images of Berlin at night. A symphony of life, a magical cosmos. The third part of the filmmaker’s “Chants” trilogy on space, time and the body.

“Breve historia del planeta verde (Brief Story from the Green Planet)”

Argentina / Germany / Brazil / Spain

by Santiago Loza

When Tania finds out that her grandma has spent her final years in the caring company of a cute purple alien, she embarks on a journey through small-town Argentina with two close friends to deliver the creature back to its origins.

“Divino Amor (Divine Love)” — Brazil / Uruguay / Chile / Denmark / Norway / Sweden

by Gabriel Mascaro

Brazil, 2027. Joana, a member of evangelical cult Divino Amor, treats couples that want to separate by performing ritualised sexual acts with them and her husband. But her own marriage and faith are suffering due to her unfulfilled desire to have children.

“Flesh Out” — Italy / France

by Michela Occhipinti

Verida is due to marry in three months. According to a Mauritanian tradition, she has to put on a lot of weight to appeal to her husband. The weight gain process gets harder as it progresses, and Verida begins to ask herself if this is what she really wants.

“Light of My Life” — USA

by Casey Affleck

A post-apocalyptic family drama by and with Casey Affleck about a father determined to protect his daughter at all costs. In a society without women, gender roles have to be renegotiated.

“Normal” — Italy

by Adele Tulli

Adele Tullis’s formally straightforward but aesthetically convincing documentary examines rigidly defined gender roles and many people’s uncritical submission to the dictates of (hetero-)normativity.

“The Shadow Play” — People’s Republic of China

by Lou Ye

After a demonstration against the demolition of old buildings, the director of the municipal building commission is found dead. In the guise of a film noir, a tale unfolds of corruption, building scandals and ruthless avarice.

“Woo Sang (Idol)” — South Korea

by Lee Su-jin

Politician Koo Myung-hui discovers his wife in the garage, cleaning their son’s bloodstained car. He has just run someone over. A rain-drenched political thriller with neo-noir elements.

This year’s edition of the festival begins on February 7 and ends on February 17. Juliette Binoche will serve as president of the jury, and Lone Scherfig’s “The Kindness of Strangers” will serve as the opening-night film.

