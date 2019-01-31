Chris Evans, Bobby Moynihan, and More Rip Donald Trump Jr. For Epic ‘Saturday Night Live’ Flub

Former "Saturday Night Live" star Moynihan called Trump Jr. a "dummy" for the mistake.

Donald Trump Jr. is facing the wrath of Twitter after confusing the nickname of NBC’s popular sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live.” While commenting on a tweet mocking the Democratic Party’s platform for the 2020 presidential election, Trump Jr. compared the platform to that of an “S&L sketch.” Trump was clearly thinking of “SNL,” the abbreviation used by NBC to refer to “Saturday Night Live,” but somehow got confused since “SNL” could sound like “S and L” when pronounced aloud.

Chris Evans, who has never hosted “SNL” but often watches and reacts to sketches on Twitter (he praised Matt Damon’s cameo as Brett Kavanaugh last year), ripped into Trump Jr. on social media for the epic flub by writing, “LIVE FROM NEW YORK, IT’S SATURDAY AAAAAAAND!!!!” Bobby Moynihan, who appeared on “SNL” from 2008 until 2017, was even more blunt, writing to Trump Jr., “You a dummy.” Comedian Tim Heidecker responded by posting, “Sometimes I love this shitty, dumb family!”

Evans has long been an outspoken opponent of the Trump family and has used social media many times in the past to call out Trump on his policies. The actor was most recently seen in the 2018 blockbuster “Avengers: Infinity War,” and he’s reprising the role of Captain America/Steve Rogers in the upcoming “Avengers: Endgame.” The April release has many speculating it could be the last time Evans stars in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, although his exit from the franchise is not confirmed.

“Saturday Night Live” is on hiatus this week but returns February 9 with host and musical guest Halsey.

“LIVE FROM NEW YORK, IT’S SATURDAY AAAAAAAND!!!!” https://t.co/JVIbsUh3RB — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 31, 2019

Sometimes I love this shitty, dumb family! https://t.co/0UXBuNet1d — Just Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) January 31, 2019

“Live from New York, It’s Saturday Ampersand” — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 31, 2019

