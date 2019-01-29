Chris O’Dowd: ‘Bridesmaids’ Was Too Perfect for a Sequel, But Saoirse Ronan Wants a Role

It's because he's so proud of the 2011 film that he feels like revisiting it "would probably only go downhill."

These days, it takes a lot for an actor to resist talks of revisiting a beloved film or TV project. But Chris O’Dowd seems convinced that the team behind “Bridesmaids” got it right the first time. When he swung by the the IndieWire Studio presented by Dropbox, O’Dowd said that the idea of revisiting the 2011 film has never really caught on for him and star Kristen Wiig.

“I see Kristen all the time, we became quite close after. But we never really talk about it,” O’Dowd said. “I feel like we did such a good job with it, that it would probably only go downhill.”

Still, that didn’t stop O’Dowd from pitching an off-the-cuff sequel idea involving one of the film’s very famous fans.

“I saw Saoirse Ronan the other day, saying that she was desperate to be in a ‘Bridesmaids’ sequel. So we could bring her in and she could be my niece who’s getting married, I suppose,” he said.

O’Dowd is out at Sundance 2019 in support of his new series “State of the Union.” Created by Nick Hornby (author of the novel “Juliet, Naked,” which was turned into a film that screened at the festival last year and starred O’Dowd) and director Stephen Frears, the series features a collection of pre-therapy drink sessions between a married couple. Each of the 10 episode lasts 10 minutes, so over the course of 100 minutes, the audience sees how the two characters (played by O’Dowd and Rosamund Pike) choose to either amend or fortify their existing relationship.

No stranger to the festival, O’Dowd has appeared in a Sundance film each of the last three years after previously co-starring in John Michael McDonagh’s 2014 movie “Calvary.”

