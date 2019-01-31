‘City on a Hill’ Trailer: Kevin Bacon Takes On Crime in Boston-Set Drama

Aldis Hodge co-stars in the Showtime series produced in part by (naturally) Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Over the past few decades on screen, there have been stories set in Boston and there have been stories about corrupt law enforcement officials. There have even been stories about corrupt law enforcement officials in Boston. As part of that grand tradition, add the newest Showtime series “City on a Hill.”

The trailer for this new drama shows that this new tale takes place in the early ’90s, charting the evolving relationship between an anti-corruption crusader assistant DA (Aldis Hodge, last seen developing a relationship with a Starfleet vessel’s AI ten millennia in the future) and the lauded FBI agent (Kevin Bacon, most recently seen on TV sensitively cradling a lamb) who’s skirting the law at every turn. When a series of armored car robberies erupts in the city’s Charlestown neighborhood, the two are forced to join forces to bring the crimes to an end.

Aside from Bacon’s thick accent, there are a number of police story trademarks on display here. Sweeping shots of the city’s skyline? Check. Insert shot of someone grabbing their badge from the top of a dresser? You bet. Action sequence featuring a vehicle overturning while another one is in hot pursuit? Most definitely. Robbers dramatically putting on masks before hopping out, weapons drawn to carry out their goal? Asked and answered.

The series’ pilot was directed by Michael Cuesta and written by creator Chuck MacLean. The rest of the EP team includes Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Todd, Cuesta, James Mangold, Barry Levinson, along with series showrunner and “Homicide: Life on the Street” vet Tom Fontana. The series is slated to run ten one-hour episodes.

Watch the full trailer (including a wide selection of Kevin Bacon tie designs) below:

“City on a Hill” premieres Sunday, June 16 on Showtime.

