‘Corporate’ Season 2 Trailer: Hell Gets a Little Funnier in Comedy Central Office Show

One of the best comedy debuts of last year starts another 10-episode season later this month.

When last audiences saw “Corporate,” the Comedy Central show was capping off an inspired debut season with a finale built around a company-created celebration called Remember Day. It’s probably not easy to try to outdo a singalong partly rooted in a heartwarming satire of 9/11 remembrances, but that’s where Season 2 comes in.

Co-creators Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman are back as the two central junior executives at the massive multinational corporation Hampton DeVille. Through their eyes, all the twisted, bizarre, and altogether HR-defying behavior inside the corporate inner circle become the basis for some very funny and very dark shenanigans. Matt and Jake’s fluorescent-lit cubicle may not have changed much, but it seems as though there have been plenty of developments outside the walls of their repetitive-stress environment.

To make a list of all the bizarre things that happen at Hampton DeVille in Season 2 of “Corporate” would spoil the fun, but let’s just say that things haven’t gotten any less weird since last year. (To any doubters, there’s a clip of a muscle-shirt-clad Lance Reddick swinging a broadsword like a baseball bat. So great to have Christian DeVille back in the TV world.)

The show’s impressive supporting cast returns for another round, including Aparna Nancherla (as Grace, the aforementioned human resources liaison), Anne Dudek, Adam Lustick, and Baron Vaughn. Not all of them make it into the Season 2 sneak peek, but Kyra Sedgwick, Sasheer Zamata, Elizabeth Perkins, Kristen Schaal, and Andy Richter will each find their way into this absurd business universe this season (as will an army of neon-colored noise-canceling headphones, apparently). Fellow co-creator Pat Bishop is also back to direct the entire season.

Watch the full trailer (including some pretty impressive cross-office jetés) below:

“Corporate” Season 2 premieres Tuesday, January 15 on Comedy Central.

