2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards: ‘Mamma Mia!’ Lands a Nom, Plus ‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘Black Panther’

At long last “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” has entered awards season thanks to the 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards. The CGA has announced its 2019 nominees in three film categories, seven television categories, and one short form design category, and the group brings expected Oscar contenders up against some fun, lighter fare like “Mamma Mia!” and “A Wrinkle in Time.”
A majority of IndieWire awards editor Anne Thompson’s current predictions to land Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design are represented by the CDGA. Erin Benach (“A Star Is Born”) and Ruth Carter (“Black Panther”) are competing in the Excellence in Contemporary Film and Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film categories, respectively, while Julian Day (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Sandy Powell (“The Favourite”) are nominated in the Excellence in Period Film. Powell is a double nominee, with her work on “Mary Poppins Returns” also nominated for Excellence in Period Film.
Check out the full list of nominees for the 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards below. The winners will be announced at the ceremony which will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Excellence in Contemporary Film
“A Star Is Born” – Erin Benach
“Crazy Rich Asians” – Mary E. Vogt
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” – Michele Clapton
“Ocean’s 8” – Sarah Edwards
“Widows” – Jenny Eagan
Excellence in Period Film
“BlacKkKlansman” – Marci Rodgers
“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Julian Day
“The Favourite” – Sandy Powell
“Mary Poppins Returns” – Sandy Powell
“Mary Queen of Scots” – Alexandra Byrne
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
“A Wrinkle in Time” – Paco Delgado
“Aquaman” – Kym Barrett
“The Avengers: Infinity War” – Judianna Makovsky
“Black Panther” – Ruth E. Carter
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” – Jenny Beavan
Excellence in Contemporary Television
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach
“Grace and Frankie” – Allyson B. Fanger
“The Romanoffs” – Janie Bryant & Wendy Chuck
Sharp Objects” – Alix Friedberg
“This Is Us” – Hala Bahmet
Excellence in Period Television
“The Alienist” – Michael Kaplan
“Glow” – Beth Morgan
“The Man in the High Castle” – Catherine Adair
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Donna Zakowska
“Outlander” – Nina Ayres & Terry Dresbach
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” – Paula Bradley & Lou Eyrich
“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Ane Crabtree
“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” – Cynthia Summers
Star Trek: Discovery” – Gersha Phillips
“Westworld” – Sharen Davis
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert – Paul Tazewell
“The Late Late Show with James Corden – Lauren Shapiro
“RuPaul’s Drag Race – Zaldy Goco
“Saturday Night Live – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
“So You Think You Can Dance – Marina Toybina
Excellence in Short Form Design
Adidas: “See My Creativity”, commercial – Bonnie Stauch
Childish Gambino: “This is America”, music video – Natasha Newman-Thomas
Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Legacy, short film – Charlie Altuna
Justin Timberlake: “Supplies” Directed by Dave Myers, music video – Ami Goodheart
Nespresso: “The Quest”, commercial – Jenny Eagan
