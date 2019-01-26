Danielle Macdonald Reveals Her Favorite ‘Bird Box’ Memes — IndieWire Sundance Studio

She's in Park City with "Paradise Hills," a sci-fi drama that could produce some memes of its own.

“Patti Cake$” star Danielle Macdonald is back at Sundance with sci-fi drama “Paradise Hills,” but that wasn’t the only topic of conversation when she visited the IndieWire Studio presented by Dropbox. IndieWire’s Kate Erbland couldn’t let her go without discussing the seemingly infinite supply of memes “Bird Box” has unleashed upon the internet, not to mention viewers’ responses to Macdonald’s character. Watch an excerpt of their conversation below.

“When I did it, I was just very excited to do the project and work with Susanne [Bier]. The movie came out and I was like, ‘It’s a sweet character, she’s lovely.’ And you don’t think about how people are gonna hate you for doing it,” said Macdonald. It’s at that point that her “Paradise Hills” co-stars Milla Jovovich, Emma Roberts, and Eiza González began expressing their shared confusion over the visceral reactions to Macdonald’s character, and so she set the record straight.

“There is something that I do that contributes to the detriment of other characters,” she explained without giving too much away. “However, it came from a good place, so I’m like, ‘Calm down.’ It was kind of crazy — we were all just like, ‘What is happening?’”

Then there are the memes, of course, which Macdonald likewise had to address. “People have done really funny memes,” she admitted. “Honestly, some people are melding ‘Dumplin’ [her other recent Netflix film] and ‘Bird Box’ memes, which are kind of my favorite videos. You just gotta laugh at it and have fun with it.”

As for “Paradise Hills,” it features a script from “Colossal” director Nacho Vigalondo and is likely to be one of the more talked-about films at the festival once it premieres later tonight.

