Darren Criss Wins Golden Globe For Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

The other nominees were Antonio Banderas, Daniel Brühl, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Hugh Grant.

Darren Criss has won Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” beating out Antonio Banderas in “Genius: Picasso,” Daniel Brühl in “The Alienist,” Benedict Cumberbatch in “Patrick Melrose,” and Hugh Grant in “A Very English Scandal.”

Criss won raves for playing the serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who, after a spree of murders, gunned down fashion designer Gianni Versace in front of his Miami Beach home in 1997. The show looked at what shaped Cunanan’s personality and the intense manhunt that followed in the wake of his killings.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” was the second season in Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story” anthology series on FX, and probably the last. A third season was intended to be about Hurricane Katrina and the U.S. government’s failure to provide adequate disaster relief, but following Murphy signing a massive deal with Netflix, it seems unlikely that that will ever proceed at FX.

Édgar Ramírez and Penélope Cruz were also nominated for their performances as siblings Gianni and Donatella Versace respectively in, but they both lost. Criss’s award is the first Golden Globe he’s received and the first time he’s been nominated.

The 76th Golden Globes, hosted by "Killing Eve's" Sandra Oh and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andy Samberg, were held in the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Beverly Hills, CA on January 6, 2019. Created by the HFPA, a group of approximately 90 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners, the Golden Globes honor the best of film and television from the year prior.

