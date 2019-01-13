‘Daughter of Mine’ Trailer: Summer in Sardinia Isn’t All It’s Cracked Up to Be

"Sworn Virgin" collaborators Laura Bispuri and Alba Rohrwacher team up again.

Strand Releasing has unveiled the trailer for “Daughter of Mine,” Laura Bispuri’s follow-up to her debut feature “Sworn Virgin.” The filmmaker’s sophomore effort finds her reteaming with Alba Rohrwacher, sister of director Alice (“The Wonders,” “Happy as Lazzaro”), for another story about a young woman in a difficult situation. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the premise: “10-year-old Vittoria’s summer will be one of two mothers to challenge, to hate, to love and to forgive. Shy Vittoria has a close relationship with her loving good mother Tina. But their quiet Sardinian life will be upset when the young girl discovers that local party girl Angelica is her birth mother. When Angelica is forced to move away because of financial troubles, she asks to become acquainted with Vittoria. Tina agrees, comforted by the idea that the woman will soon be leaving town. Searching for something deep and inexplicable, Vittoria and Angelica spend more and more time together against Tina’s will…”

Rounding out the main trio are Valeria Golino and Sara Casu. “Daughter of Mine” — which first premiered at Berlinale last year before going on to screen at AFI Fest — arrives in theaters on Feb. 1 courtesy of Strand.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.