David Crosby on What It Would Take to Repair the Relationship With Stills, Nash & Young — IndieWire Sundance Studio

The subject of Sundance entry "David Crosby: Remember My Name" tells IndieWire how his former bandmates would feel about the documentary.

It’s been nearly three years since Graham Nash announced that the rock-and-roll supergroup Crosby, Stills, and Nash — and sometimes Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young — would never perform together again. Now, a new documentary screening at Sundance reexamines their relationship through the eyes of David Crosby, and the legendary musician sat down with director A.J. Eaton and producer Cameron Crowe to discuss the film’s impact on the rest of the band.

“Personally, I think they’d like it,” Crosby said in an interview in the IndieWire Studio, presented by Dropbox, noting how all three musicians are “film fans.” “[But also] it’s honest. They know everything that I said in there. They know all of my flaws. We spent 40 years together.”

Crosby also said he doesn’t think his former bandmates are paying attention to the work he’s been creating of late, speculating that it’s “not really comfortable” for them.

The documentary is billed as a brutally honest self-examination from Crosby, encompassing his 50-year journey as a musician and activist. Crowe serves as the interviewer, and his prying questions pair well with his subject’s willingness to explore some dark places — including his responsibility in the band’s disbandment.

“How are they going to feel about the documentary? I think they’re going to be really glad that I did not lower myself to slagging them,” Crosby said. “We didn’t want to slag anybody. We didn’t go after anybody. And there are people we could’ve, and we didn’t, and I’m proud of that.”

“David Crosby: Remember My Name,” directed by debut feature documentary filmmaker A.J. Eaton, tracks the life and exploits of the legendary musician. The film is screening as part of this year’s U.S. Documentary Competition alongside 15 other films and is screening at the festival through Saturday, February 2.

Watch the video below for Crosby’s full take.

