David Fincher Co-Creating Adult Animated Series with ‘Deadpool’ Director Tim Miller

The series, called "Love, Death, and Robots" is being developed for Netflix.

If the news that David Fincher and Tim Miller, the director behind the first “Deadpool” movie are working on an animated series for Netflix sounds unbelievable, there’s more than a title as proof. “Love, Death, and Robots,” a show aimed for an adult audience, is in the works at the streaming service.

The series is planned as an anthology collection of 18 episodes, each with a separate director working in a different style of animation. These episodes won’t be tied to a specific genre, but are expected to reach across fantasy, sci-fi, and horror. Fincher and Miller will each take executive producer roles on the series.

Netflix shared concept art for “Love, Death, and Robots” in a post on Monday.

Here’s a sample of what you can expect from Tim Miller’s (guy who did Deadpool) and David Fincher’s (guy who did Fight Club) animated anthology Love, Death, and Robots: 🐺WEREWOLF SOLDIERS

🤖ROBOTS GONE WILD

🥛SENTIENT DAIRY

🕷ALIEN SPIDERS

😈BLOOD-THIRSTY DEMONS FROM HELL pic.twitter.com/obj5Dj5JRU — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 7, 2019

Aside from the serial comma and the phrase “sentient dairy” in all caps, the show seems to be sticking true to the promise of the three words in its title. In some cases, it looks like it might combine all three at once. The announcement also indicated that episodes will not run longer than 15 minutes and may even be short as 5. No episode-specific directors have been revealed, but judging by some of the preview images — one of which looks a lot like a xenomorph — some episodes may be returning to familiar Fincher territory.

Before debuting “Love, Death, and Robots,” Fincher’s next Netflix project is Season 2 of the series “Mindhunter,” which is set to arrive later this year. Fincher directed multiple episodes in the debut season and is returning alongside new series directors Andrew Dominik and Carl Franklin.

Miller ceded control of the “Deadpool” franchise to David Leitch for last year’s sequel. Instead, Miller is working on the latest attempt to reboot the “Terminator” series. The as-yet-untitled sequel/prequel/concurrentquel is expected to premiere in November.

