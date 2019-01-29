Demi Moore Resents that Older Women Are Often Forced to Play Villains — IndieWire Sundance Studio

Her latest film is the Sundance 2019 Midnight movie "Corporate Animals."

In Patrick Brice’s latest Sundance Midnight offering “Corporate Animals,” Demi Moore plays a powerful, all-consuming CEO. Speaking with managing editor Christian Blauvelt at the IndieWire Studio presented by Dropbox, Moore talked about what she keeps in mind when signing on to new projects at this point in her career.

“I do want to be careful not to play into a cliche, which is that all older women are evil, bitter villains, which is one of the next kind of things that needs to be overcome,” Moore said. “We want romance too! We want all those things!”

In “Corporate Animals,” her character Lucy leads a disastrous retreat through some treacherous New Mexico caves. Karan Soni and Jessica Williams (who, along with Brice, joined Moore at the Studio) play the unwitting employees at her company, who find much more underground than either of them bargain for.

Moore says that the supporting cast and the filming environment helped her realize the kind of movies she wants to make as she looks forward to more film roles in the future.

“I think I’m pretty picky. And now after working with all of these guys, it’s gonna be really tough, because this was so good. Truly, it was one of the best experiences of my whole career,” Moore said.

It’s Moore’s first time appearing in a Sundance film since her supporting role in the 2013 Naomi Foner film “Very Good Girls.” Aside from her continued film work, she has also appeared on a pair of TV shows. She provided a voice for one of the characters on the HBO animated series “Animals” and completed a multi-episode arc on the Fox show “Empire.”

Watch the full interview excerpt below:

