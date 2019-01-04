‘Destroyer’ Director Karyn Kusama Said Honesty Was Nicole Kidman’s Greatest Asset

Director Karyn Kusama’s favorite film noirs have always been crime investigations where the sense of dread comes from uncovering the horror humans are capable of committing. In Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay’s “Destroyer” script, Kusama fell in love with how the investigation is being conducted by a deeply flawed and beatdown detective, Erin (Nicole Kidman), compelled to unearth her own transgressions.

Erin’s uncomfortable, but unwavering, look in the mirror required Kidman to play both a 29-year-old Erin and the-present day character 17 years later. The incredible contrast serves as the backstory of the emotional and physical weight Erin has been forced to carry. A great deal has been made of Kidman’s physical transformation; for Kusama, Kidman’s most important asset went beyond her talent and commitment to going to extremes.

Sabrina Lantos / Annapurna Pictu

“She’s very open [and would] say, ‘I think we need to explore here,’ or, ‘I’m not quite sure what to do,” said Kusama. “That honesty actually makes my job so much easier because we can stop and say ‘Let’s talk, let’s figure out what are we saying about this character, who is she in this moment’ and we can have much more open-ended conversations… about what are we doing here.”

It opened the door for Kusama to send Kidman everything from articles about crime gangs that functioned more like mind-control cults and desert metal music from the 1990s as Kidman became both sides of Erin.

“The ego support wasn’t quite as necessary because Nicole already does the work of being honest with herself about not always being sure if she can pull something off,” said Kusama. “That’s how she framed it to me initially, that’s why in many respects she convinced me of how right she was, she was searching.”