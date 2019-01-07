DGA 2019 TV Nominations Highlight Actor-Directors Ben Stiller, Bill Hader, Donald Glover

Within the three major categories, Lesli Linka Glatter, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and Daina Reid are the only women nominated.

The Director’s Guild of America gave its stamp of approval to a number of actors-turned-directors Monday afternoon, nominating a slew of famous faces for its 2019 DGA Awards.

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Sacha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?”), and Ben Stiller (“Escape at Dannemora”) all landed their first DGA nominations, while Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) scored his second nomination for the series.

“Atlanta” was one of a few projects scoring multiple nominations, as Hiro Murai was also selected for his work on “Teddy Perkins” (IndieWire’s pick for the best TV episode of 2019). Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino were both nominated for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and three directors were honored from “A Series of Unfortunate Events”: Barry Sonnenfeld, Bo Welch, and Allan Arkush were all chosen in the Children’s Programs category.

Despite Sherman-Palladino’s nod, women only snagged three nominations in the three predominant categories: drama, comedy, and limited series or TV movie. The former nominee was joined by first-timer Daina Reid (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and two-time winner (plus seven-time nominee) Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland”). Last year, five women were nominated in these three categories, following a 2017 list that included just one woman. Now, it’s back to three.

Read the full list of nominations below, including Reality TV and Commercial directing nominees — the latter of which includes one Spike Jonze, who directed the Apple Homepod ad “Welcome Home.” Check out the feature film documentary nominees here, and without further ado, the DGA Nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television are…

Drama Series

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Episode: “Reparations”

Lesli Linka Glatter – “Homeland”

Episode: “Paean to the People”

Chris Long – “The Americans”

Episode: “START”

Adam McKay – “Succession”

Episode: “Celebration”

Daina Reid – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Episode: “Holly”

Comedy Series

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Episode: “FUBU”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Episode: Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Hiro Murai – “Atlanta”

Episode: “Teddy Perkins”

Daniel Palladino – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Episode: “We’re Going to the Catskills!”

Amy Sherman-Palladino – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Episode: “All Alone”

TV Movies or Limited Series

Cary Joji Fukunaga – “Maniac”

David Leveaux (directed by) and Alex Rudzinski (live television directed by) – “Jesus Christ Superstar”

Barry Levinson – “Paterno”

Ben Stiller – “Escape at Dannemora”

Jean-Marc Vallee – “Sharp Objects”

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Paul G. Casey – “Real Time with Bill Maher”

Episode: “#1633”

Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, and Dan Mazer – “Who Is America?”

Episode:”Episode 102″

Jim Hoskinson – “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Episode:”#480″

Don Roy King – “SNL”

Episode: “Adam Driver: Kanye West”

Paul Pennolino – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Episode: “Episode 502 Italian Election”

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

Louis J. Horvitz – “The 60th Grammy Awards”

Tim Mancinelli and Glenn Clements – “The Late, Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018”

Beth McCarthy-Miller – “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma”

Marcus Raboy – “Steve Martin & Martin Short’s An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life”

Glenn Weiss – “The 72nd Annual Tony Awards”

Reality Programs

Neil P. DeGroot – “Better Late Than Never”

Episode: “How Do You Say Roots in German?”

Eytan Keller – “Iron Chef Gauntlet”

Episode: “Episode 201”

Patrick McManus – “American Ninja Warrior”

Episode: “Miami City Quarterfinals”

Russell Norman – “The Final Table”

Episode: “Japan”

Bertram van Munster – “The Amazing Race”

Episode: “It’s Just a Million Dollars, No Pressure”

Commercials

Steve Ayson – “Getting Ready,” Dollar Shave Club

Fredrik Bond – “Harmony,” Virgin

Martin de Thurah – “Final Breath,” Audi RS 5 Coupe

Spoke Jonze – “Wecome Home,” Apple Homepod

David Shane – “Alien,” Babbel

