DGA Announces Documentary Nominations, Which Bear No Resemblance to WGA Choices

Guild nominations don't always impact the Oscar race.

Both the DGA and WGA nominations for documentary feature dropped Monday. While the DGA list overlaps with the previously announced PGA nominations — they both include Oscar-shortlisted box-office hits “Free Solo,” “RBG,” “Three Identical Strangers” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” — the WGA’s list of four aren’t on the shortlist at all.

Nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for 2018 are (in alphabetical order):

MORGAN NEVILLE

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

(Focus Features)

This is Mr. Neville’s first DGA Award nomination.

RAMELL ROSS

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

(Idiom Film and Louverture Films)

This is Mr. Ross’s first DGA Award nomination.

ELIZABETH CHAI VASARHELYI & JIMMY CHIN

“Free Solo”

(National Geographic Documentary Films)

This is Ms. Vasarhelyi and Mr. Chin’s second DGA Award nomination. They were previously nominated in this category in 2015 for “Meru.”

TIM WARDLE

“Three Identical Strangers”

(Neon and CNN Films)

This is Mr. Wardle’s first DGA Award nomination.

BETSY WEST & JULIE COHEN

“RBG”

(Magnolia Pictures)

This is the first DGA Award nomination for both Ms. West and Ms. Cohen.

The DGA winners will be announced at the 71st Annual DGA Awards February 2 at the Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.