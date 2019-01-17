‘Documentary Now!’ Trailer: That’s Not Actually Marina Abramovic, That’s Cate Blanchett

This season also features contributions from Owen Wilson, John Mulaney, Michael Keaton, and — as always — Fred Armisen.

The latest season of “Documentary Now!” has Cate Blanchett playing a Marina Abramovic-style performance artist. It has Taran Killam and John Mulaney in a riff on “Original Cast Album: Company.” Owen Wilson pops up in a comedic reworked version of “Wild Wild Country.” There’s not much else to say, really, that would convince on-the-fence viewers that the latest season of IFC’s doc parody series is something to get excited about.

For those who somehow need a little more visual proof, the network revealed the first look at the six episodes that make up this season.

The show-within-a-show is now in its “52nd” season, offering up very specific twists on existing documentary classics. Aside from the aforementioned films getting the “Documentary Now!” treatment, this upcoming batch of episodes also includes a pre-“30 for 30” look at pro bowling, starring Bobby Moynihan, Michael C. Hall, and Tim Robinson.

In true “Documentary Now!” fashion, this season has managed to pull together an impressive list of even more guest stars, including Natasha Lyonne, who’ll be at the center of an episode based on Bruce Weber’s Chet Baker-inspired doc “Let’s Get Lost.” Richard Kind, Renee Elise Goldsberry, James Urbaniak, and Paula Pell are all set to appear in the “Company”-themed episode as well.

Only time will tell what this team does with “Getting Married Today” or what other spot-on recreations pepper these latest episodes. Longtime series director Alex Buono returns for “Batsh*t Valley,” the episode that draws on “Wild Wild Country” and “The Source Family.” As previously announced, Michael Keaton also appears in the episode, written by series co-creator Seth Meyers.

Watch the full trailer (including Killam wearing an extremely ’70s ascot) below:

“Documentary Now!” returns Wednesday, February 20 on IFC.

