‘Dolor y Gloria’ First Trailer: Pedro Almodóvar Directs His Own ‘8½’ With Banderas and Cruz

The director reunites with megastars Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz for his new movie.

Pedro Almodóvar returns to his sensual tricks in the first trailer for his new directional effort, “Dolor y Gloria.” The movie reunites the legendary Spanish director with two of his most high profile collaborators: Antonio Banderas (“Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!,” “The Skin I Live In”) and Penélope Cruz (“Broken Embraces” and “Volver,” which earned Cruz an Oscar nomination for Best Actress).

Taking inspiration from Federico Fellini’s “8½,” “Dolor y Gloria” centers on an aging filmmaker who looks back at the pivotal figures from his life. A synopsis released when the film began production mentioned these figures will include “first loves, second loves, the mother, mortality, an actor with whom the director worked, the ’60s, the ’80s, current times, and the emptiness, a sense of incommensurate emptiness, caused by the inability to go on making films.”

Banderas stars as the fictional director Salvador Mallo in the present, while Almodóvar incorporates a flashback structure to depict the most pivotal moments from Mallo’s life. The supporting cast includes Asier Etxeandia, Julieta Serrano, and Leonardo Sbaraglia. Both Banderas and Cruz last worked with Almodóvar on his 2013 comedy “I’m So Excited,” in which they briefly appeared in cameos during the opening sequence.

“Dolor y Gloria” marks Almodóvar’s return following his 2016 melodrama “Julieta,” which received mostly positive reviews from movie critics but did not break the filmmaker into the awards race. “Dolor y Gloria” will most likely follow in the footsteps of “Julieta” by debuting theatrically in Spain before an international rollout at the Cannes Film Festival, where Almodóvar has been a steady presence throughout his career. The director’s films “Julieta,” “The Skin I Live In,” “Broken Embraces,” “Volver,” and “Bad Education” all screened at Cannes.

Sony will release “Dolor y Gloria” in Spain beginning March 22. The company has not yet announced the movie’s U.S. theatrical release. Watch the first trailer for the film below.

