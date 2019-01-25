‘Drunk Parents’ Trailer: Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek Go Bankrupt

Jim Gaffigan and Joe Manganiello also star in the new comedy written and directed by "Grown Ups" scribe Fred Wolf.

While most people might be thrilled at the thought of having Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek as parents, one peak behind the curtain might have them changing their tune. The two telegenic stars play a married couple who have fallen into deep financial trouble in the simply titled “Drunk Parents,” a new comedy from “Grown Ups” scribe Fred Wolf which released a first trailer today. In addition to Baldwin and Hayek, the film stars a veritable feast of screen favorites that includes Jim Gaffigan, Joe Manganiello, Bridget Moynahan, Treat Williams, comedian Aasif Mandvi, and Broadway breakout Ben Platt.

The movie follows the upper middle-class couple as they hit a bit of financial trouble and struggle to pay their daughter’s college tuition. They launch a series of money-making schemes, including renting out a friend’s mansion and selling his possessions on craigslist. Gaffigan, whose presence at this year’s Sundance Film Festival indicates filmgoers will be seeing much more of the stand-up comedian this year, plays their meddling neighbor. In one scene in the trailer, he introduces himself by way of informing them that he is a registered sex offender. Let’s hope it’s for public urination.

Most prolific as a comedy writer, Wolf was behind the silliness of “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2,” as well as responsible for penning such comedy classics as “Black Sheep” and “Joe Dirt.” After the success of “Black Sheep,” Wolf began writing for “Saturday Night Live,” which he continued for 6 years from 1991 to 1997. His directing work has not been as successful. It includes 2017’s Charlie Sheen bomb “Mad Families,” and the Anna Faris vehicle “The House Bunny.” Wolf co-wrote “Drunk Parents” with his frequent collaborator Peter Gaulke.

Vertical Entertainment will release “Drunk Parents” in theaters on April 19.

Check out the trailer for “Drunk Parents” below.

