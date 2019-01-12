Dwayne Johnson Says Anti-Millennial ‘Snowflake’ Interview Never Happened

He lambasted millennials as the "snowflake" generation in the purported interview.

Dwayne Johnson made headlines earlier this week for a purported interview in which he complained about the so-called “snowflake generation,” but there’s a catch: He now says that interview never took place. The wrestler-turned-actor, whom the UK’s Daily Star quoted as saying “this generation [is] looking for a reason to be offended,” has posted an Instagram video in which he explains that said quotes are “100% fabricated” and he has no problems with millennials — or any other generation, for that matter.

“Settin’ the record straight. The interview never happened,” Johnson wrote. “Never said those words. 100% false. If I ever had an issue with someone, a group, community or a generation — I’d seek them out, create dialogue and do my best to understand them. Criticizing ain’t my style. I don’t cast stones and we all get to be who we are.”

“The superstar thinks that while the world has become a more tolerant and better place, whining snowflakes are draining positive change through their constant moaning,” the article in question said. It has since been taken down.

Johnson, who was most recently seen on the silver screen in “Skyscraper,” currently hosts NBC’s “The Titan Games.”

