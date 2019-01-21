Edgar Wright Reveals His Next Project, a Psychological Horror Film Inspired by ‘Don’t Look Now’

He's also drawing on Roman Polanski's "Repulsion."

A year and a half after “Baby Driver” raced into theaters, Edgar Wright has shared a few salient details about his next project. The “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” director tells Empire that he’s working on a psychological horror film set in London that will star a female lead. As inspirations for the film, he cites two classics: Roman Polanski’s “Repulsion” and Nicolas Roeg’s “Don’t Look Now.”

“I realised I had never made a film about central London — specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright tells the magazine. “With ‘Hot Fuzz’ and ‘Shaun of the Dead’ you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

It isn’t his only project in the works, as Wright confirms that “a first draft of ‘Baby Driver 2’ exists” and it “takes the story further,” as sequels are wont to do. Ansel Elgort starred in “Baby Driver,” which earned favorable reviews and made $226.9 million worldwide against a $34 million budget; it also earned a Golden Globe nomination for Elgort and three Academy Award nods in the categories of Best Film Editing, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing. (Unlikely to be involved in the sequel is Kevin Spacey, who portrayed the villain in the original film.)

Wright is otherwise tight-lipped about his unnamed horror flick, at least in the version of the article available online — the full piece will be published in the magazine itself, which arrives on January 24.

