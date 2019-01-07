Elsie Fisher Praised for Mature Response to Cyberbullies Criticizing Her Support of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

The 15-year-old "Eighth Grade" breakout demonstrated a maturity beyond her years while facing an onslaught of Twitter trolls.

Actress Elsie Fisher became the victim of Twitter bullying during the 2019 Golden Globes after expressing support for winners Rami Malek and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The former took home the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, while the film at large won top honors by taking home Best Motion Picture Drama. Fisher used her Twitter page to show excitement for these two wins. The 15-year-old “Eighth Grade” breakout was in attendance at the Globes as a nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

“IM SO HAPPY RAMI MALEK AND BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY WON GOLDEN GLOBES,” Fisher wrote to her Twitter followers. “IM THRILLED TONIGHT IS THE BEST NIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Fisher was quickly targeted by Twitter bullies who found it problematic the young actress would support a film directed by Bryan Singer. Despite being fired from the film, Singer was still credited as the director of “Bohemian Rhapsody” since he was responsible for over 50% of the footage used in the final theatrical cut. The director has a history of being accused of sexual abuse and was even sued shortly after being fired from “Rhapsody” for raping a 17-year-old male. Fisher is only 15 years old and was not privy to Singer’s alleged history of abuse.

“My thoughts on this – please educate me in the future if I do something problematic,” Fisher responded to the backlash. “I want to better myself and grow! I was also vaguely aware the director of said film was bad but had no other information as to why he was considered such or what he had done. I know now.”

Fisher’s mature response garnered praise from film critics, reporters, and fellow industry people, who championed her right to support Rami Malek and fellow cast and crew from “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Fisher wrote in a follow-up post that she doesn’t always have time to keep up on details, and encouraged others to keep her in the loop when it comes to controversial discussion topics.

“I’ll continue to be proud of Rami and the supporting cast because they are incredible, but otherwise I will hold back,” Fisher wrote. “Understand this though; there are many problematic people in Hollywood, and as someone who is busy frequently I don’t always have time to keep up. So tell me.”

Fisher has been an awards season staple this year thanks to her role in “Eighth Grade.” The movie is now available on demand.

