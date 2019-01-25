‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ Teaser: Zac Efron Casts a Spell Over Lily Collins

Exclusive: Joe Berlinger's other look at infamous serial killer Ted Bundy will have its world premiere at Sundance on January 26.

It’s been thirty years since Ted Bundy was executed for a litany of heinous and unthinkable crimes, but the photogenic serial killer’s much darker and more horrifying side will be brought to light and re-examined thanks to director Joe Berlinger.

On January 24, Joe Berlinger’s “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” hit Netflix, which takes a deep dive into the mind of the killer, featuring present-day interviews from people involved with the case, as well as death row interviews with Bundy himself. The documentary seems like the perfect way to get ready for Berlinger’s other Bundy project, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” a feature film starring Zac Efron and Lily Collins premiering an exclusive new trailer today.

In “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” Collins plays Bundy’s longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer. Berlinger has promised the film would not glorify Bundy or his actions, but rather take a look at his crimes from both sides, particularly Kloepfer’s perspective. Kloepfer struggled for a long-time to believe Bundy was capable of the crimes he was accused of, and the film seems poised to expose the manipulation and control Bundy extended over her for so long.

In this first teaser for the film, it’s not hard to see that control at work. Bundy and Kloepfer meet at a bar in Seattle in 1969, where Bundy can’t take his eyes off of Kloepfer. Although her friends can’t quite understand the relationship, the two embark on a romance. But the honeymoon phase is abruptly halted when Bundy is picked up by the police. The loving family life the two have built with Kloepfer’s daughter, whom Bundy dotes on, becomes shaky as Kloepfer doesn’t know who to believe: The newspapers or the man she loves and thought she knew. As Bundy relishes the spotlight of his trial, Kloepfer struggles to reconcile a truth too painful to accept.

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26. Watch the exclusive first teaser for the film below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.