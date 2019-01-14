‘Family Guy’ Mocked ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Out of Jealousy, Jokes It’s Donald Trump’s Favorite Show

Rest assured, "Family Guy" producers have no ill will against Loren Bouchard's animated Fox favorite.

“Family Guy” is back in the news after airing its its much-touted Donald Trump episode “Trump Guy” on January 13. As previously reported, the episode featured Peter Griffin becoming White House Press Secretary to Donald Trump, only for the president to take advantage of Peter’s daughter, Meg. “Trump Guy” featured a roasting of Donald Trump as expected, but the episode surprised by taking time to mock fellow Fox animated comedy “Bob’s Burgers.”

The ultimate joke was how in the episode Trump called “Bob’s Burgers” his favorite television series (a major dig at “Bob’s Burgers” in and of itself). Peter turned to the camera to directly address Emmy voters and get them to believe Trump actually loves “Bob’s Burgers” and therefore a vote for the show is a sign of support for the president. “Bob’s Burgers” has earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Animated Program over “Family Guy” for the last seven consecutive years, winning the award in 2014 and 2017. Peter also criticized the show for looking like it was animated in a moving car and expressed confusion over why “Bob’s Burgers” is a critical and commercial hit.

While the episode might have seemed a bit harsh on “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy” showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin told Entertaiment Weekly the jokes were made out of love and were all in good fun. When asked why they went after “Bob’s Burgers,” the showrunners said, “Because we like them, respect them, and are jealous of then. And really, doesn’t that motivate 70 percent of human behavior? Yes, we like them, we know they’re talented and they’ve won awards we have not. What more do we need to say?”

“[H.] Jon Benjamin did voices on ‘Family Guy’ before ‘Bob’s Burgers’, continues to do voices on ‘Family Guy,” they continued. “He has a very good sense of humor about all this stuff and has appeared on the show as Bob in self-deprecating ways. And obviously we would not shrink from him making any reference to ‘Family Guy’ in his show if he wanted to.”

Will “Family Guy” calling out “Bob’s Burgers” result in a loving feud between the two animated programs? “Rightfully, I think they’re already above it and we’re still here in the mud,” Sulkin said. “They’ve taken a very healthy, almost weary attitude toward our prodding. We know that they’re funny and they’re the new sort of hot girl on the block and we’re like, ‘Well, what’s wrong with us?'”

“Family Guy” airs Sunday nights at 9pm ET on Fox.

