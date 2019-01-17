‘Fast Color’ Trailer: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Puts an Indie Film Spin on the Superhero Genre

"Miss Stevens" director Julia Hart returns with a critically acclaimed drama that brings the superhero genre down to an indie level.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw has delivered strong performances in “Beyond the Lights,” “Belle,” and the Emmy-winning “Black Mirror” episode “San Junipero,” but the actress takes her talents to the next level in the upcoming “Fast Color.” The drama marks the latest directorial effort from Julia Hart, best known for her breakout 2016 debut “Miss Stevens,” starring Lily Rabe and Timothée Chalamet. For this go-around, writer-director Hart has filtered the superhero genre through a grounded, low budget independent film lens.

“Fast Color” stars Mbatha-Raw as a woman who comes into her own after discovering she has superhuman abilities. When her powers are discovered, the woman is forced to abandon her family in order to protect them. Years later, her mission to remain unseen brings her back home. Starring opposite Mbatha-Raw is an ensemble featuring Lorraine Toussaint, Saniyya Sidney, Christopher Denham, and Emmy winner David Strathairn.

In his review out of the SXSW Film Festival last year, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn praised “Fast Color” as featuring one of the best performances of Mbatha-Raw’s career. “‘Fast Color’ is something far stranger and subtler than the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” he wrote, “providing an allegorical story about generations of black women who are forced to suppress their strengths, and the mounting courage they find in finally taking charge.”

Codeblack Films will release “Fast Color” in theaters March 29. Watch the official trailer below.

