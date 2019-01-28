Florence Pugh Says Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ ‘Talk in the Way Sisters Talk’

The "Fighting With My Family" star has the inside scoop.

Florence Pugh is all about filial dramas these days. The actress, whose breakthrough came in 2016’s “Lady Macbeth,” is currently at the Sundance Film Festival representing the wrestling comedy “Fighting With My Family,” and will be seen later this year in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women.” Pugh — who plays WWE performer Paige in “Fighting” — visited the IndieWire Studio presented by Dropbox, where she was asked what viewers might expect from Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” follow-up.

“Oh my goodness, I mean, I probably can’t say anything about it other than the fact that—” she said, before being interrupted by co-star Nick Frost: “Is there any wrestling?”

“Yes, there is,” Pugh laughed before pointing to her temples and saying, “in here.”

She did take a moment to praise the “Lady Bird” director, which isn’t too difficult to do. “I think what Greta [Gerwig]’s done is make a classic that we’ve all seen and we’ve all heard and we’ve all read — if you haven’t, you’ve heard your gran talk about it at some point — and she’s made it relevant to us now and she’s made these four sisters talk in a way that sisters talk,” said Pugh. “It was a really cool thing to be part of, and it’s fresh. I’m looking forward to watching it, and I got to work with some amazing women — and men.”

Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, and Emma Watson co-star in “Little Women,” which arrives in theaters on Christmas Day. “Fighting With My Family” also stars Lena Headey, and arrives much sooner, on February 14.

Watch an excerpt of Pugh’s conversation with IndieWire’s Kate Erbland below.

