‘Fosse/Verdon’ First Trailer: Sam Rockwell Trades His Hair for Style in New Broadway Biopic

The limited series premieres on FX in April.

Snapping. Lots of snapping. It’s the only way that the first look at a series based on the partnership between Broadway legends Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon could realistically start.

The upcoming FX series charts the evolution of the partnership between the legendary stage director and star, who were partners both on and off the stage. It also has one of the most exciting ensembles of the coming TV year, with Sam Rockwell as Fosse (whose directorial career stretched will into film as well) and Michelle Williams as Verdon (who won a quartet of Tony awards throughout her storied stage career).

This teaser has all the stylistic flair that made their work iconic: the jazzy score, the specific dance moves, and more. (Listen closely and you’ll even hear Rockwell count off the iconic “5, 6, 7, 8.”) Williams looks like she’ll have a chance to show off some of the dancing that made Verdon one of the most acclaimed dancers in Broadway history. Given all the unzipping of dresses, this series won’t be sticking to the flashy work under the lights.

They’re not pictured in this first look, but joining Rockwell and Williams in the ensemble will be Margaret Qualley, Aya Cash, Norbert Leo Butz, and Nate Corddry. Behind the scenes, there’s a creative team uniquely qualified to help tell this Broadway story: Thomas Kail will direct the first episode, while a number of fellow “Hamilton” alums, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, will also serve as executive producers. The eight-episode season is part of the upcoming FX lineup for 2019 that also includes the TV adaptation of the film “What We Do in the Shadows” and Alex Garland’s new sci-fi series “Devs.”

Watch the full teaser (with plenty of obligatory top hat-tipping) below:

“Fosse/Verdon” premieres in April on FX.

