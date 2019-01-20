Fyre Fest Caterer Raises Thousands After Documentaries Show She Was Scammed, Too

Pamela Carter's GoFundMe has raised nearly $100,000 already.

Not many people featured in “Fyre Fraud” and “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” acquit themselves well, but a number of exceptions reveal themselves in the two Fyre Festival documentaries released this week. One of them is Pamela Carter, a caterer and restaurant owner who, like many others, was never paid for her work. Now a GoFundMe has been launched on her behalf, and it’s been highly successful: As of this writing, more than $87,000 has been raised.

“As I make this plea it’s hard to believe and embarrassing to admit that I was not paid…I was left in a big hole! My life was changed forever, and my credit was ruined by Fyre Fest. My only resource today is to appeal for help,” writes Carter, whose goal for the fundraiser is $123,000. “There is an old saying that goes ‘bad publicity is better than no publicity’ and I pray that whoever reads this plea is able to assist.” (Billy McFarland, who organized Fyre Festival and is heading to prison for wire fraud, may disagree.)

Hulu surprised viewers by releasing “Fyre Fraud” four days before Netflix’s “Fyre” became available, with many viewers watching both documentaries and debating which is the better of the two. Netflix’s goes more in depth on the plight of the Bahamian day laborers who, like Carter, appeared to have not been paid for their efforts.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.