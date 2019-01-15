‘Game of Thrones’ Boss Says Season 8 Trailer With Actual Footage Incoming, but He’s Not Happy About It

Footage from the final season of "Game of Thrones" will debut before the official April 14 premiere.

“Game of Thrones” Season 8 has yet to reveal an abundance of footage aside from brief shots that debuted in two HBO previews touting the network’s 2019 slate. The most recent trailer for the show’s final season was directed by Emmy winner David Nutter, but it was a spot created to announce the official premiere date (April 14) and one that did not have actual footage from any of the six final episodes. Fortunately for fans clamoring for footage, that will change in the near future.

Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly an official trailer for “Game of Thrones” Season 8 is on its way, one that will finally debut a ton of first look footage from the show’s goodbye run. However, that doesn’t mean the creators are too thrilled about the opportunity to give away footage before the season premieres.

“[David Lynch] was saying he wished there were no trailers,” Benioff said. “And it’s true, you could just go into a movie and see something completely fresh.”

“I wish there were no trailers,” Weiss added. “I just want somebody to say, ‘Trust me, go see this.’”

“Despite their reservations, the creators assured fans an official trailer will debut soon. When asked if they will hold back all footage prior to the Season 8 premiere, Weiss answered, “We won’t. Because then we went and saw ‘Ready Player One’ with our kids and they played the ‘Westworld’ trailer and it looked great. And we’re like, ‘Ah, we should do that.’”

The final season of “Game of Thrones” is expected to be the biggest pop culture event of 2019. Many fans wondered if HBO would not debut footage from the show beforehand in order to keep everything about the last run of episodes a surprise, but that won’t be the case. “Game of Thrones” Season 8 debuts April 14 on HBO.

