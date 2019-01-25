2019 GLAAD Media Awards Full Film and TV Nominations: ‘Love, Simon’ Beats Out ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will take place in Los Angeles on March 28 and in New York on May 4.

One day after making waves by announcing it had rescinded “Bohemian Rhapsody”‘s nomination in light of new sexual misconduct allegations against Bryan Singer, the GLAAD Media Awards announced the LGBTQ-inclusive films and TV shows that did make the cut for its annual awards.

Notable for cinephiles, this year GLAAD expanded its Outstanding Film – Limited Release category to ten films to reflect the breadth of LGBTQ images in indie film. The category includes two Rachel Weisz vehicles, Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” and Sebastián Lelio’s “Disobedience,” as well as Marielle Heller’s “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” Yen Tan’s “1985,” and Jeremiah Zagar’s “We the Animals.”

In the absence of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” wide release films honored include “Deadpool 2,” “Blockers,” and Greg Berlanti’s groundbreaking teen coming out movie “Love, Simon.” On the TV side, GLAAD singled out dramas such as “Billions,” “Pose,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” as well as comedies like “Schitt’s Creek,” “One Day at a Time,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

The GLAAD Media Awards honor fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”) and Nico Santos (“Crazy Rich Asians,” NBC’s “Superstore”) today announced the nominees during the Sundance Film Festival.

GLAAD is the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization. The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies, which fund GLAAD’s work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance, will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 28 at The Beverly Hilton, and in New York on Saturday, May 4 at the Hilton Midtown.

Find the full list of film and television nominees below.

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

Blockers (Universal)

Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros.)

Deadpool 2 (20th Century Fox)

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (Sony Pictures)

Love, Simon (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

1985 (Wolfe Releasing)

Boy Erased (Focus Features)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight)

Disobedience (Bleecker Street)

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

Hearts Beat Loud (Gunpowder & Sky)

A Kid Like Jake (IFC Films)

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (FilmRise)

Saturday Church (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

We the Animals (The Orchard)

Outstanding Drama Series

Billions (Showtime)

Black Lightning (The CW)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Instinct (CBS)

Pose (FX)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Star (Fox)

Supergirl (The CW)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)*

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Superstore (NBC)

This Close (Sundance Now)

Vida (Starz)

Will & Grace (NBC)

*Note: Brooklyn Nine-Nine now airs on NBC

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character)

“King in the North” Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

“Prom” Fuller House (Netflix)

“Service” Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

“She” The Good Doctor (ABC)

“Someplace Other Than Here” The Guest Book (TBS)

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Life-Size 2 (Freeform)

Sense8 (Netflix)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon Prime)

Outstanding Documentary

Believer (HBO)

Call Her Ganda (Breaking Glass Pictures)

My House (Viceland)

Quiet Heroes (Logo)

When the Beat Drops (Logo)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Andi Mack (The Disney Channel)

Anne with an E (Netflix)

She-Ra (Netflix)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Reality Program

American Idol (ABC)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Love & Hip Hop (VH1)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Music Artist

Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You (Low Country Sound/Elektra)

Brockhampton, Iridescence (RCA)

Christine and the Queens, Chris (Because Music)

Hayley Kiyoko, Expectations (Atlantic)

Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer (Bad Boy Records)

Kim Petras, Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1 (BunHead)

Shea Diamond, Seen It All (Asylum Worldwide)

Sophie, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides (Future Classics)

Troye Sivan, Bloom (Capitol Records)

Years & Years, Palo Santo (Polydor)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Mike Pence and ‘A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo'” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

“NRA Problems, Chicken Bone Problems, Birmingham Problems” Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas (HBO)

“Trans Rights Under Attack” Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

“Troye Sivan Hopes ‘Boy Erased’ Reaches All Parents” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

“Valedictorian Seth Owen” The Ellen DeGeneres Show (syndicated)

Special Recognition

Nanette (Netflix)

TransMilitary (Logo)

