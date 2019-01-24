GLAAD Rescinds ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Nomination Following Bryan Singer Accusations

The organization also took issue with Singer's denial of a story that appeared in The Atlantic on Wednesday.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is no longer nominated for Outstanding Film — Wide Release at the upcoming GLAAD Media Awards. The movie was celebrated for its portrayal of Queen frontman Freddy Mercury’s homosexuality by the organization (whose full name was Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation until 2013, when it began to focus on transgender and bisexual issues as well), but the recent accusations against director Bryan Singer caused GLAAD to reconsider.

“In light of the latest allegations against director Bryan Singer, GLAAD has made the difficult decision to remove ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ from contention for a GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Film – Wide Release category this year. This week’s story in The Atlantic documenting unspeakable harms endured by young men and teenage boys brought to light a reality that cannot be ignored or even tacitly rewarded,” GLAAD said in a statement to Variety.

Singer dismissed the allegations against him — which involved numerous underage boys — as “a homophobic smear piece.”

“Singer’s response to The Atlantic story wrongfully used ‘homophobia’ to deflect from sexual assault allegations and GLAAD urges the media and the industry at large to not gloss over the fact that survivors of sexual assault should be put first,” the statement continued.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” won the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture — Drama as well as Best Actor for Malek, who played Mercury. It’s also received Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor. Singer was ultimately replaced on the film by Dexter Fletcher but remains the sole credited director due to Directors Guild of America guidelines. The controversy surrounding the film has done little to damage its commercial prospects, as it has earned more than $800 million worldwide.

