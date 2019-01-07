Glenn Close Wins Best Actress Drama Golden Globe for ‘The Wife’

Glenn Close starred opposite Jonathan Pryce in the drama.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has named Glenn Close the winner of the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama. Close won the top prize for her leading role in “The Wife,” beating out Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”), Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”), Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) and Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”).

One of Close’s most formidable competitors this year is “The Favourite” star Olivia Colman, but she was in the Musical/Comedy category at the Globes this year. Colman won the prize in that category. Many awards pundits predicted “A Star Is Born” lead Lady Gaga would take home the Best Actress Drama prize, as the HFPA members are big Gaga fans after giving her an award for “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Close’s victory is a major boost for her in this year’s Oscar race. Close has never won an Oscar.

“The Wife” stars Close as Joan Castleman, the wife of a famous author who comes into her power after discovering later in life that she is responsible for his success. The movie co-stars Jonathan Pryce. Close’s victory speech found the actress tying the themes of the movie to the larger entertainment industry, especially how women rarely get their due when it’s time. Close received a standing ovation for the speech.

In addition to the Golden Globe, Close is nominated at the SAG Award and Critics’ Choice Award. “The Wife” is now available on VOD.

