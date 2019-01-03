Golden Globes 2019 Film Predictions: Bold Picks in Every Category

Never forget: the idiosyncratic Globes are always full of surprises.

While the Oscar race is murky, this year’s Golden Globes are easier to call. “A Star Is Born” is expected to dominate the night, which could give it a winners’ glow heading into Oscar nomination voting from January 7 to 14 — or, it could remind Academy voters that the movie, much like the Hollywood Foreign Press, lacks gravitas.

The 8,200-member Academy usually is an easier group to gauge than 90 idiosyncratic Globes voters. The HFPA may have had the sense to put Actress contenders Rosamund Pike and Nicole Kidman on their ballot (unlike SAG), but the group always pulls a shocker or two before the real business of the Globes gets under way at the Beverly Hilton Sunday night: the afterparties, which now include Netflix, Hulu and Amazon along with the usual studio/network suspects.

Best Film Drama

Nominees:

“A Star Is Born”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

Will Win: “A Star Is Born”

Could Win: “BlacKkKlansman”

Should Win: “BlacKkKlansman”

Star power tends to sway Globe voters, but Spike Lee’s audacious and timely period piece “BlacKkKlansman” could wow them, too.

Focus

Best Film Drama Actress

Nominees:

Glenn Close (“The Wife”)

Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”)

Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”)

Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”)

Will Win: Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”)

Could Win: Glenn Close (“The Wife”)

Should Win: Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

The HFPA will not deprive themselves — or anyone else — of the dramatic moment when Lady Gaga takes the stage to claim her win.

Warner Bros./YouTube

Best Film Drama Actor

Nominees

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)

Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”)

Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)

John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Will Win: Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Could Win: Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)

Should Win: Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)

It’s a close race between Cooper as the sodden, lovelorn Norman, er, Jackson Maine, and Malek as flamboyant rock star Freddie Mercury. It could go either way.

Universal

Best Film Comedy/Musical

Nominees:

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Will Win: “Green Book”

Could Win: “The Favourite”

Should Win: “The Favourite”

The HFPA have no reason not to go with controversial ’60s road trip “Green Book” (which isn’t exactly a comedy). But they could default to the guilty pleasures of royal court romp “The Favourite.”

Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress

Nominees

Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)

Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”)

Charlize Theron (“Tully”)

Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”)

Will Win: Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)

Could Win: Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Should Win: Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)

This could be the big win for “The Favourite,” but the Globes often head toward the biggest star, and that would be hotter-than-flapjacks Emily Blunt, who is perfect in every way as Mary Poppins.

Annapurna

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor

Nominees

Christian Bale (“Vice”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)

Robert Redford (“The Old Man and the Gun”)

John C. Reilly (“Stan and Ollie”)

Will Win: Christian Bale (“Vice”)

Could Win: Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)

Should Win: Christian Bale (“Vice”)

Bale as Dick Cheney could be this year’s shapeshifter with a big makeup assist — last year, Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill was unbeatable. And Bale gained the 40 pounds. But so did Mortensen, who is popular and took a big swing playing the Bronx bouncer in “Green Book.”

Tatum Mangus / Annapurna Picture

Best Film Supporting Actress

Nominees

Amy Adams (“Vice”)

Claire Foy (“First Man”)

Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)

Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)

Will Win: Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Could Win: Amy Adams (“Vice”)

Should Win: Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

King is beloved by the Globes, who nominated her on the TV side for “American Crime” (2015) and “Seven Seconds” (2018). This could be the one win for thrice-nominated “If Beale Street Could Talk.” But they also love “Vice” and Amy Adams, who has been nominated eight times and won for “American Hustle.”

Photo by Mary Cybulski

Best Film Supporting Actor

Nominees

Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”)

Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”)

Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Sam Rockwell (“Vice”)

Will Win: Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”)Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Could Win: Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Should Win: Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”)

“Green Book” is a great watch because of its two stars; together, they make magic. But Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy’s drunken duo do, too; this is a close race.

Netflix

Best Film Director

Nominees

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”)

Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”)

Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Will Win: Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”)

Could Win: Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Should Win: Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”)

This should be the major win for Cuarón’s “Roma” (which will likely take home Best Foreign Language film), but if anyone can steal the Mexican director’s thunder, it’s long-overdue veteran Spike Lee, who hasn’t been nominated by the Golden Globes since he was up for writing and directing “Do the Right Thing” in 1990.

Fox Searchlight

Best Film Screenplay

Nominees

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Roma”

“Vice”

Will Win: “The Favourite”

Could Win: “Green Book”

Should Win: “The Favourite”

The wicked, witty joys of “The Favourite” should beat the competition here.

©2018 Disney•Pixar. All Right

Best Animated Feature

Nominees

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Will Win: “Incredibles 2”

Could Win: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Should Win: “Incredibles 2”

Holiday smash “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is catching up to “Incredibles 2” in the Oscar race, but this late surge may not have affected Globes voters.

Photo by Carlos Somonte

Best Foreign Language Film

Nominees

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Will Win: “Roma”

Could Win: “Shoplifters”

Should Win: “Roma”

This should be an easy win for kudos-heavy “Roma.” But word of mouth on Cannes Palme d’Or-winner “Shoplifters” is strong.

Disney

Best Score

“Black Panther”

“First Man”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“A Quiet Place”

Will Win: “Mary Poppins Returns”

Could Win: “First Man”

Should Win: “First Man”

Family-friendly Disney favorite “Mary Poppins Returns” should win, but “La La Land” composer Justin Hurwitz’s score for Damien Chazelle’s “First Man” is a standout.

Warner Bros.

Best Song

Nominees

“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)

“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin'”)

“Revelation” (“Boy Erased”)

“Requiem for a Private War” (“A Private War”)

“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)

Will Win: “Shallow”

Could Win: “Shallow”

Should Win: “Shallow”

Nothing else is humanly possible. This neck-tingling Lady Gaga song will sweep all the awards shows, including the Grammys.

