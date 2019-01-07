‘Green Book’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy Film

"Crazy Rich Asians," "The Favourite," "Mary Poppins Returns," and "Vice" were also nominated.

“Green Book” has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, coming out on top of a competitive category that included “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Favourite,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” and “Vice.” Each received several nominations, with Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic leading all films with six nods total.

“The Favourite” and “Green Book” were right behind it with five nominations apiece, with each being recognized for their screenplays and performances (Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz in the former, Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali in the latter); Peter Farrelly was also nominated for directing “Green Book.” “Mary Poppins Returns” was also up for Best Actor (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Best Actress (Emily Blunt), and Best Original Score, while Constance Wu received a Best Actress nomination.

What qualifies as a “Musical or Comedy” according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association often invites accusations of “category fraud,” but this year’s nominees proved controversy-free for the most part — though it came as a surprise to some that both “A Star Is Born” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” ran in the Drama category.

The 76th Golden Globes, hosted by “Killing Eve’s” Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg, were held in the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Beverly Hills, CA on January 6, 2019. Created by the HFPA, a group of approximately 90 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners, the Golden Globes honor the best of film and television from the year prior. You can read about all the evening’s winners and festivities via IndieWire, and make sure to check out the night’s photo gallery above.

