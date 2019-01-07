‘Green Book’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

"Green Book" won a competitive category comprised entirely of historical period dramas, including "Vice," "The Favourite," "If Beale Street Could Talk," and "Roma."

‘Green Book’ has won the 2019 Golden Globe for Best Screenplay, Motion Picture, in a competitive field of contenders that included Adam McKay (“Vice”), Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”), Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), and Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”).

This win marks the first time that any of the writing trio of Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly has been honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which has hosted the Golden Globes every January since 1944, giving last year’s trophy in this category to Martin McDonagh for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

A category that’s comprised entirely of historical period dramas, experts almost unanimously pegged Davis and McNamara’s period dramedy “The Favourite” (director Yorgos Lanthimos’ first film in which neither he nor his frequent collaborator Efthymis Filippou served as screenwriters) as the favorite to win the category, with “Green Book” and “Vice” (both troubled films targeted for accuracy in their story and character depictions) on its heels, and perceived longshots, the beautifully filmed “Beale Street” and “Roma” bringing up the rear.

IndieWire predicted that “The Favourite” would win the category, with “Green Book” as a potential spoiler.

While McKay, Cuarón and Jenkins have all been to this particular dance before – for “The Big Short” (2015), “Gravity” (2013), and “Moonlight” (2016) respectively – Davis, McNamara, Vallelonga, Currie and Farrelly are first-timers. All are expected to also find themselves in contention at the Academy Awards, although, historically, results from the Golden Globes aren’t always an indication of who or what might win at the Oscars.

Held in the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Beverly Hills, CA, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, the 76th Golden Globes was decided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of approximately 90 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners, honoring the best of both film and television from the year prior.

