‘Hanna’ First Trailer: There’s a Baby Missing and It’s Probably Coming to Kill You

The new Amazon series is based on the 2011 Joe Wright child assassin action movie of the same name.

It’s been almost eight years since the Joe Wright movie “Hanna,” which saw Saoirse Ronan transformed into a ruthless on-screen teenage killer. Now, Amazon will put a fresh spin on the story with a new TV series based on the beloved action film. Amazon released the first teaser for the series on Friday, showing the origin of this story: a baby goes missing from a hospital, presumably jumpstarting the title character’s training towards her young murderous ways.

Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman, who both appeared on AMC’s Danish import “The Killing,” will step into the roles played by Cate Blanchett and Eric Bana, respectively, in the original film. Enos is Marissa Wiegler, a powerful but enigmatic intelligence agent determined to track down Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles) after she goes off the grid. Hanna’s father Erik Heller (Kinnaman) is also trying to locate Hanna before the government can reuse her for nefarious purposes. The series will also keep the film’s Eastern European setting.

“Buster’s Mal Heart” director Sarah Adina Smith, who was also behind the camera for the terrifying Orlando Jones episode of “Room 104,” will assume directorial duties on the series. David Farr, who co-wrote the movie version before going on to write the TV adaptation of “The Night Manager” and create the Netflix co-production “Troy: Fall of a City,” is back as the writer of this series as well.

“Hanna” joins the confirmed 2019 Prime Video schedule, alongside “Informer,” a new drama starring Nabhaan Rizwan, Paddy Considine, and Bel Powley, the service’s upcoming adaptation of the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel “Good Omens,” and the newest spin on Hercule Poirot, courtesy of John Malkovich in the Agatha Christie adaptation “The ABC Murders.”

Watch the full teaser for “Hanna” below:

“Hanna” premieres in March on Amazon Prime Video.

