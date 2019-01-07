HBO Debuts New ‘Watchmen’ Footage, Plus Sansa and Daenerys’ First ‘Game Of Thrones’ Meeting

The final season of HBO's fantasy blockbuster is bringing together characters who have never met before.

HBO celebrated the Golden Globe Awards by premiering a brand new trailer touting their 2019 slate. The clip, embedded below, includes new footage from returning series “Veep,” “Big Little Lies,” and “Game of Thrones,” plus exciting new looks at debut dramas “Euphoria” and “Watchmen.”

The brief “Game of Thrones” footage is hugely significant as it features the first meeting between Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). As previously reported, “Thrones” Season 8 begins with Daenerys and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) arriving at Winterfell, so this long-in-the-works meeting between Daenerys and Sansa could be one of the first moments we get in the final season.

In the “Thrones” footage, Sansa tells Daenerys, “Winterfell is yours, your Grace.” The line is crucial and suggests Sansa won’t put up a fight when her brother, Jon, returns to their family home with a new queen by his side. Jon is clearly allying the show’s biggest players as the series heads into its final battle against the Army of the Dead. “Thrones” returns for its final season on HBO in April.

Elsewhere, the trailer debuts new footage from “Watchmen,” HBO’s highly anticipated adaptation of the famous graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons is created by Damon Lindelof, returning to HBO after the acclaimed run of “The Leftovers.” Cast member Jean Smart can be seen in one shot, while another shows off the yellow-masked police force that has been the center of the show’s marketing early on. HBO has still not announced when “Watchmen” debuts.

Another exciting preview seen in the 2019 trailer is footage from “Euphoria.” The series, starring Zendaya, Storm Reid, and Maude Apatow, following high school students as they navigate sex, identity, and trauma. The series is written by Sam Levinson, who directed the indie “Assassination Nation” last year.

Watch HBO’s 2019 preview below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.