‘High Flying Bird’ Trailer: Steven Soderbergh Is Back Behind the iPhone for Netflix Sports Drama

Steven Soderbergh is back to making movies with an iPhone for his latest directorial effort “High Flying Bird.” The behind-the-scenes basketball drama was shot on an iPhone 7 and is Soderbergh’s second iPhone-shot feature following his last release, the 2018 psychological horror-thriller “Unsane.” “High Flying Bird” is world premiering at the Slamdance Film Festival prior to its debut on Netflix next month.

“High Flying Bird” is written by Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney, best known for co-writing “Moonlight” with Barry Jenkins. Andre Holland stars as a sports agent who must find a way to pitch a controversial business opportunity to a rookie basketball player during an NBA lockout. The supporting cast includes Zazie Beetz, Zachary Quinto, Kyle MacLachlan, Bill Duke, Sonja Sohn, and “Stranger Things” breakout Caleb McLaughlin.

Soderbergh is one of numerous high profile film directors releasing new projects on Netflix this year. Following the release of “High Flying Bird,” Netflix will debut new movies from Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), David Michôd (“The King”), and J.C. Chandor (“Triple Frontier”). Soderbergh himself is even working on another Netflix drama film entitled “The Laundromat,” which stars Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman. “The Laundromat” could debut on Netflix later this year, which would give Soderbergh two original Netflix directorial efforts in the same year.

“High Flying Bird” arrives at Slamdance during a crucial time for Netflix, which is currently in the Oscar conversation for Best Picture for the first time thanks to “Roma.” Soderbergh has worked with the streaming giant before, executive producing its acclaimed Western limited series “Godless.” The director’s recent efforts include “Logan Lucky” and “Insane.” As always, Soderbergh served as editor and cinematographer on “High Flying Bird.” The score was composed by Thomas Newman.

“High Flying Bird” will be available to stream on Netflix starting February 8. Watch the official trailer below.

