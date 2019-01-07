‘Horror Noire’ Trailer: Jordan Peele and More Trace the History of Black Horror

The "Get Out" director appears alongside many black film scholars, directors, and actors in Shudder's first original documentary.

Jordan Peele will appear as a talking head in a new documentary about black horror films, Entertainment Weekly is reporting. The film is titled “Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror” after the book by Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, a former media studies professor at the University of Michigan. Also on board as executive producer is UCLA professor Tananarive Due, who designed an entire course around “Get Out” called The Sunken Place, and whose classes have more than once hosted Peele for a guest lecture.

The film marks the first feature documentary production from horror streaming platform Shudder, which has developed and produced many short films through its directors program Shudder Labs.

“We’ve always loved horror, it’s just that horror hasn’t always loved us,” says Professor Due in the opening lines of the newly released trailer. In a statement to EW, she elaborated: “‘Horror Noire’ is about the history of black horror films, but it’s also a testament to the power of representation and how horror is such a visceral way to fight racial trauma: our real pain and fear, but from a safer distance — while we get stronger.”

The film includes interviews with directors Tony Todd (“Candyman”) Ernest Dickerson (“Bones”), Rusty Cundieff (“Tales from the Hood”), and Tina Mabry (“Mississippi Damned”), as well as actors Loretta Devine (“The Carmichael Show”), Paula Jai Parker (“Tales from the Hood”), and Ken Foree, who famously appeared in George A. Romero’s original “Dawn of the Dead.”

“Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror” will launch exclusively on Shudder on February 7, following special screening events in New York and Los Angeles. It will make its world premiere on February 1, at the Egyptian Theater in Los in partnership with Beyond Fest and the American Cinematheque. It will then play at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on February 4.

Check out the trailer below.

