IndieWire Hires Libby Hill as TV Awards Editor

IndieWire, the media voice for creative independence, has named TV journalist Libby Hill as its new TV Awards Editor. In the role, Hill will oversee year-round TV awards coverage for IndieWire, from the Emmys and guilds through the Golden Globes. Hill will be based in IndieWire’s Los Angeles office and provide interviews, analysis, and in-depth reporting on the television awards beat.

“We are thrilled to welcome Libby to the IndieWire team and cement our role as a leader in in-depth TV awards coverage,” said IndieWire Editor-in-Chief Dana Harris. “Libby’s impressive background in covering the TV industry and wide contact network will make her a critical part of IndieWire’s growing editorial staff who provide the best in entertainment coverage for creative independence.”

“Television is my first love and I remain completely bewitched by the Emmys and their quixotic quest to honor the very best the medium can offer,” added Hill. “I could not be more excited to join the brilliant crew at IndieWire and attempt to illuminate the mystery that is the TV awards season.”

Hill comes to IndieWire from The Los Angeles Times, where she has served as a TV reporter since 2015. Hill previously contributed TV reporting in outlets such as The New York Times, Vulture, Salon, The A.V. Club, and more.

