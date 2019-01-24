IndieWire Announces the Return of the IndieWire Studio at Sundance

Presented by Dropbox, the IndieWire Studio at Sundance is set to feature video interviews with more than 100 actors and filmmakers, ranging from Adam Driver to Julianne Moore.

IndieWire is proud to announce the return of the IndieWire Studio, presented by Dropbox, at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Located on Main Street in the heart of Park City, Utah, the studio will be home to dozens of video interviews and will serve as a destination for actors, directors, producers, screenwriters, composers, and documentary subjects.

The IndieWire Studio at Sundance, presented by Dropbox, will be open from Friday, January 25 to Monday, January 28. Talent scheduled to take part in interviews include Adam Driver (“The Report”), Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”), Annette Bening (“The Report”), Armie Hammer (“Wounds”), Awkwafina (“The Farewell”), Chiwetel Ejiofor (“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind”), Dan Gilroy (“Velvet Buzzsaw”), Daniel Radcliffe (“Miracle Workers”), Demi Moore (“Corporate Animals”), Drake Doremus (“Love, Antosha”), Jada Pinkett Smith (“Hala”), Jeff Goldblum (“The Mountain”), Julianne Moore (“After the Wedding”), Kiki Layne (“Native Son”), Michelle Williams (“After the Wedding”), Mindy Kaling (“Late Night”), Naomi Watts (“Luce”), Patty Jenkins (“I Am The Night”), plus many more.

In addition to presenting sponsor Dropbox (more than 66 percent of Sundance films this year were made with the help of Dropbox and Dropbox Paper), sponsors also include Adobe, which will host quick interviews with celebrity talent focused on mentorship and inspiration, and the ACLU, which ask studio guests to share what issues they’re most passionate about.

IndieWire is also partnering with Canada Goose for two events that will be held at the Canada Goose Basecamp, which is open to the public and located at 449 Main Street in Park City. The first is a conversation between IndieWire editor Chris O’Falt and costume designer Mitchell Travers (“Late Night”) on the relationship between costume and film (January 28 at 4pm MT). The second is a live recording of IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast, in which executive editor Eric Kohn and editor-at-large Anne Thompson will discuss the films at the festival and which titles are getting the most buzz (January 29 at 12pm MT).

