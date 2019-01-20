Ja Rule Slams Netflix and Hulu for Fyre Festival Documentaries: ‘I Too Was Hustled’

He called out the streaming platforms for paying for interviews.

Ja Rule isn’t a fan of the two Fyre Festival documentaries that dropped this week — or the streaming platforms responsible for them. The rapper and would-be music-festival organizer, whose portrayal in both Hulu’s “Fyre Fraud” and Netflix’s “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” isn’t especially favorable, took to Twitter to share his feelings about the films and viewers’ reactions to them: “I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers…,” Ja tweeted, presumably employing sarcasm to indicate that he does not, in fact, love this phenomenon.

“I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???” he then asked rhetorically. Fyre Festival was promoted as an exclusive luxury experience but ended up turning into a disaster, with no performances ever taking place and attendees left to fend for themselves — all while trending on Twitter.

Ja then turned his attention to Hulu and Netflix’s roles in all this: “Hulu PAID BILLY!!! That money should have went to the ppl in the Bahamas… @netflix PAID fuck Jerry who also did all the promo for the festival… 🤔 the docs clearly have Billy at fault but let’s blame the rapper lmao ok…”

He also added, “I NEVER MADE OR GOT PAID ONE DOLLAR FROM FYRE… BUT EVERYONE ELSE DID!!!”and “I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!”

