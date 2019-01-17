James McAvoy Loves Watching Samuel L. Jackson Call Out Bad Reporters and Cringeworthy Interviews

The two "Glass" actors went viral earlier this month for an uncomfortable interview on the ITV talk show "Lorraine."

Earlier this month, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy went viral after participating in a highly uncomfortable interview with Scottish television host Lorraine Kelly. The two men appeared on Kelly’s eponymous talk show “Lorraine” in order to promote their new movie, M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass,” but the conversation turned cringeworthy as the host asked bizarre questions about Jackson’s age and what it’s like to look ugly on camera. Jackson answered with confused long pauses and one word responses.

McAvoy continued to promote “Glass” this week in the U.S., stopping by NBC’s “Late Night” and telling host Seth Meyers that he could only dream of having the kind of confidence Samuel L. Jackson has during press tour interviews. McAvoy appeared in numerous joint interviews with Jackson during the “Glass” press tour, and McAvoy ended up quite in awe of Jackson’s ability to call out bad reporting.

“I saw examples of what I might be able to do when I got the balls he’s got,” McAvoy said when asked if he learned anything from the way Jackson conducts himself during interviews. “That guy does not suffer fools, which is a positive quality. If he gets any kind of question that is in any way not thought out properly, he just drops the F-bomb and is like, ‘What are you talking about? What? What?’ He calls out [the journalist] so hard, and it’s the funniest thing.”

McAvoy cited the “Lorraine” interview as a perfect example. “I did an interview back in the UK with Lorraine Kelly, who is a brilliant host,” the actor said. “But it just didn’t work out with Sam and her. I’m sitting there, and I’ve been on her show back home many times, she’s a lovely lady, but I’m sitting there going, ‘Oh my god, this is going bad.’ Once he gets going, he doesn’t stop. I hope when I’m his age, in a year from now, I’m that.”

Throughout the “Lorraine” interview, it was clear McAvoy knew the questions would not result in Jackson giving the host a break. The interview became a talking point on social media and numerous fans weighed in on the awkward discussion. “Glass” opens nationwide January 18.

