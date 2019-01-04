James Wan: ‘Aquaman’ Being Shut Out of Visual Effects Oscar Race Is a ‘F*cking Disgrace’

The official Oscar shortlist for Best Visual Effects was announced December 21, but the DCEU tentpole was left off.

When Oscar nominations are announced Tuesday, January 22, “Aquaman” will not be one of the five nominees for Best Visual Effects. The Academy released its official VFX shortlist on December 21 and Warner Bros.’ DCEU tentpole did not make one of the 10 final contention slots. While movies like “First Man,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Black Panther” are still in the running, “Aquaman” is not and director James Wan isn’t thrilled.

Responding to a comment on Facebook made by “Aquaman” visual effects supervisor Kelvin McIlwain (via The Wrap), Wan made his opinion on being left off the VFX Oscar shortlist clear: “Kelvin, you and your department are the unsung heroes of this film. The fact that your VFX peers in the Academy aren’t recognizing or appreciating what we/you’ve all contributed to the film and cinema is a fucking disgrace.”

“I’m with you James,” McIlwain replied. “It was a complete shock to everyone that we are not in the final 10 films that will be presenting at the Academy VFX Bake-off. The selection process is very flawed in my opinion and too open to influence.”

“Aquaman” opened nationwide December 21 and earned mostly positive reviews, with many praising the film’s underwater special effects. The film has been a box office sensation for Warner Bros., earning over $220 million in the U.S. and counting as of January 2. “Aquaman” is certain to cross the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office and could even break the $1 billion mark, becoming the first entry in the DCEU to net this achievement.

The following films are still in the running for the VFX Oscar: “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Christopher Robin,” “Ready Player One,” Marvel Best Picture contender “Black Panther,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,”“Mary Poppins Returns,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and “Welcome to Marwen.”

