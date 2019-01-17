‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves Can’t Be Killed Without a Fight

Director Chad Stahelski returns to continue this fan favorite action franchise on a butt-kicking high note.

If one wants to know just how huge the “John Wick” action franchise has become since launching in 2014, look no further then each installment’s release date. After the first two movies opened in the fall and winter, respectively, the upcoming “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” is being released not just in May, the first month of the blockbuster summer movie season, but the weekend before the Memorial Day holiday, which just proves how beloved “John Wick” is among action film lovers.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” once again reunites Keanu Reeves with director Chad Stahelski, who has been behind the camera for each installment. “Parabellum” picks up right where the first sequel left off: John Wick is on the run after breaking the assassin code by killing someone in The Continental. With a $14 million bounty on his head, John Wick is forced to go up against the world’s top killers and fight his way out of New York.

Joining Reeves for the latest “John Wick” are returning cast members Ruby Rose, Ian McShane, and Laurence Fishburne, with Halle Berry joining the ranks. The Oscar winner is taking on the role of Sofia, a fellow assassin and friend of John Wick who risks everything to help him on his mission to escape New York City.

Heading into its third installment, the “John Wick” franchise has proven to be a lucrative one for Lionsgate. The first movie was a huge financial success, grossing $88 million worldwide on a production budget of less than $30 million. The sequel was even bigger, earning over $170 million worldwide. These grosses have made expectations sky high for “Parabellum,” as is that summer release date which positions the title as one of Lionsgate’s major tentpoles of the season.

Lionsgate will release “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” in theaters nationwide May 17. Watch the official trailer below.

